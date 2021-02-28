Let the games continue

I AM fully in agreement with continuing the Non-League season in its entirety. In his column, Steve King (NLP, Feb 21), puts forward a strong argument for doing so.Although the season at Step 2 has null and voided, the games already played in National League North and South must count for something – they were played to each team’s abilities at the time.The 12 teams in the National League South who wanted to play on should be able to play against the other teams who wanted to carry on, the same for the seven teams in National League North.For the games not comple...