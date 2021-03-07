Let’s use hindsight as a learning curve

SEND YOUR VIEWS TO: FANS’ FORUM, THE NON-LEAGUE PAPER, TUITION HOUSE, ST GEORGE’S ROAD, WIMBLEDON SW19 4EU or e-mail nlp@greenwayspublishing.co.uk

IT now seems obvious that the powers at be made a error by terminating the 2019/20 season as quickly as they did.

I know it’s easy to say, in hindsight, but surely it would have been better to have paused the season and resumed again in September? That should have given them time to have completed it before it was all brought to a halt once more and ultimately declared null and void.

Surely it’s better to cancel a season before it has starte...