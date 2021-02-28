Hero Ray lives long in history

READING your feature about the FA Trophy quarter final (NLP, February 21), I was reminded of a wonderful achievement by my club Stafford Rangers in 1972 and, in particular, by one player who was to become a legend for the club.In 1972, Stafford Rangers had a striker by the name of Ray Williams. In the quarter final of the FA Trophy after a 1-1 draw at home against Macclesfield, Rangers won the reply 5-0 and Williams scored a hat-trick.This was followed by another hat-trick in a 4-0 win over Yeovil at Oxford’s Manor Ground in the semi-final and two further goals in the final...