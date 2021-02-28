Magpies folklore – with a sub-plot

IN his piece on the 150th anniversary of Maidenhead United’s York Road (NLP, February 14), your writer David Richardson shows himself to be a master of that old journalistic device, the delayed drop.We get several paragraphs celebrating the heritage of this wonderful ground and chairman Peter Griffin is given plenty of space to say how deeply he cares for that history.Then we get the real story – he wants to move the club out of York Road!We have been living with ground moves for 30 odd years; some are good and have rejuvenated moribund clubs, some are terrible and wo...