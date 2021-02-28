You must stand by your guns

I HAVE just finished reading the article in The NLP in regards to the National League being in turmoil (February 21). I have to say I disagree with AFC Fylde’s chief executive Jonty Castle when he says that clubs are working together. In my opinion, the National League are split, but I hope they keep the vote for null and void and turn down the vote for the North and South to carry on, in whatever format.If the National League go against the null and void vote and change their mind they will the laughing stock of football.COLIN SMITH Address withheld

...