Finals Day ban is the ultimate blow

FANS’ FORUM

HERE we are go with the madness surrounding Non-League Finals Day, played behind closed doors on May 3.Yet, we hear rumours the Carabao Cup will be allowed fans at the end of April. This with the government saying no major events until May 17. So, which is it?Make up your mind Boris and let some fans into Wembley for Non- League Finals Day so these clubs can at least share some of their joy with supporters.J. HOLDEN, BathSEND YOUR VIEWS TO: FANS’ FORUM, THE NON-LEAGUE PAPER, TUITION HOUSE, ST GEORGE’S ROAD, WIMBLEDON SW19 4EU or e-mail nlp@greenw...