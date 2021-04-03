Whites have a ‘Get Out of Jail’ pass

FANS’ FORUM

I THINK Jim Parmenter’s cry of foul, threat of legal action and National League fine of £40,000 and points deduction next year is just a smoke screen.The costs for Dover to complete its National League fixtures for the season would have been far above that sum.The cynical way they just pulled the team out of the competition has probably handed the title this season to either Sutton or Hartlepool, neither of whom have played against a team which was uncompetitive from day one.He and his fellow directors should never again be a...