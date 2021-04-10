FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild happy with life in the stands

By David Richardson

ONE DIRECTION: Pete Wild has signed a new contract to continue managing FC Halifax Town

PICTURE: Shutter Press

PETE Wild isn’t a massive fan of being in the dugout at FC Halifax Town – or anywhere else for that matter.

For the first half of matches he watches from the stands, removed from the touchline battle and the cross-bench bickering over referee decisions.

Assistant Chris Millington sits with him and messages are relayed to below via a headset while Wild, notepad in hand, watches, learns and then reacts.

“The dugouts are the worst position in football, you can h...