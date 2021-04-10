Wrexham 0-3 Stockport County: Rampant Reid has Hatters happy

By Colin Henrys

WREXHAM 0

STOCKPORT COUNTY 3

Reid 14, 29, Rooney 70 (pen)

REID THE SCRIPT: Stockport County’s Alex Reid tucks in his second to make it 2-0

PICTURE: Alun Roberts

SIMON Rusk’s tactical masterclass helped Stockport County to a dominant victory at Wrexham – and the Hatters’ boss insisted it was no less then they deserved.

Alex Reid punished his former club with a first-half double before another former Wrexham man, John Rooney, sealed victory from the penalty spot.

And Rusk admitted it was not just the scoreline, but the dominant and controlling manner of Stockport’s perf...