The Big Interview: Adam Le Fondre still has targets after goal-laden career
Adam Le Fondre scored 12 goals in his solitary season as a Premier League footballer. That’s a better minutes-per-goal ratio than Mo Salah and Harry Kane.
The Good, The Bad and The Ugly: Richard Brodie – my mission is to stop my players from repeating my big mistakes
Richard Brodie was not, by any stretch of the imagination, the sort of footballer you’d peg as a future manager. Yet here he is, three jobs in!
The Big Interview: Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson
Simon Grayson is no mug. After 784 games, four promotions and an abundance of boardroom drama, he knows exactly what he’s walked into at Hartlepool United.
The Good, The Bad and The Ugly: Danny Crow – my glory days at the top gave me something to crow about
3G pitches affect fans’ experience
FANS’ FORUM SEND YOUR VIEWS TO: FANS’ FORUM, THE NON-LEAGUE PAPER, TUITION HOUSE, ST GEORGE’S ROAD, WIMBLEDON SW19 4EU or e-mail [email protected] AS A veteran groundhopper of 570 grounds, I have witnessed the rise of the plastic pitches. With the grants available, the financial attraction is obvious, plus less chance...