Connect with us

Features

The Big Interview: Adam Le Fondre still has targets after goal-laden career

Adam Le Fondre scored 12 goals in his solitary season as a Premier League footballer. That’s a better minutes-per-goal ratio than Mo Salah and Harry Kane.
CLASS ACT: Adam Le Fondre, centre, scored 17 goals for FC United of Manchester last term PICTURE: Alamy

Prem records and an Aussie adventure – it’s been a blast!

Adam Le Fondre scored 12 goals in his solitary season as a Premier League footballer. That’s a better minutes-per-goal ratio than Mo Salah and Harry Kane.
Yet when the Reading team he represented were relegated at the end of that 2012-13 campaign, not one top-flight team made him an offer. Did that snub never rankle?
“Well, that’s two questions really,” muses the 38-year-old, now enjoying his twilight years with FC United in the NPL Premier.
“If you’re asking whether I’d have liked to stay in the Premier League then the answer is o...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Features