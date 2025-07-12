The good, the bad and the ugly:Richard Brodie- My mission is to stop my players from repeating my big mistakes

My mission is to stop my players from repeating my big mistakes

By Chris Dunlavy

Richard Brodie was not, by any stretch of the imagination, the sort of footballer you’d peg as a future manager.

A dressing room character with a reputation for off-field excess, the 37-year-old spent three legendary seasons at York City and won back-to-back Conference titles with Crawley and Fleetwood before a succession of misjudged moves derailed his career.

“Let’s be totally honest,” admits the 37-year-old Geordie, who also played in the EFL for Morecambe, “a coach is probably the last thing most people t...