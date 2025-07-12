Step 5/6 and below
The good, the bad and the ugly:Richard Brodie- My mission is to stop my players from repeating my big mistakes
Richard Brodie was not, by any stretch of the imagination, the sort of footballer you’d peg as a future manager. Yet here he is, three jobs in!
Two games in 24 hours for teen ace Olly
Olly Rowan has clearly done his homework when it comes to making a mark this pre-season – ticking off goal involvements for two different clubs inside 24 hours!
Club bag a big deal with Kyle
Sheffield FC, the world’s oldest football club, have secured a landmark scholarship partnership – with one of the city’s most favourite sons.
ONE ECC OF A STRIKEFORCE!
EXPERIENCED striker Anthony Malbon will lead a high-profile forward line of new arrivals at Step 6 Eccleshall next season. The 33-year-old former Port Vale, Kidderminster, Leek and Newcastle Town front man is back with the Eagles three seasons after his last spell at Pershall Park. Malbon is joined at the...
Purps find new 11th hour home
CITY of Liverpool FC are to play their home games at Burscough’s Community Ground stadium for the next two seasons, in a late change of venue approved by the FA. Starting the new campaign in the North West Counties Premier following their relegation from the NPL West, the Purps played...