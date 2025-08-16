Features
The Big Interview: Kelvin Davis – Virgil van Dijk’s exit taught me you must live for the moment
The moment Burton Albion signalled their intention to sign Tyrese Shade, Eastleigh manager Kelvin Davis knew the game was up – and memories of Virgil van Dijk’s big money move to Liverpool came to his mind.
More in Features
-
We must get to grips with timewasting
FANS’ FORUM ON Tuesday night, I watched Margate away to Sittingbourne and noticed a number of bad habits that are being allowed to creep into the game. Firstly, the pushing and shoving in the penalty box is now getting beyond a joke. Forwards are being pulled to the ground but...
-
Turning two into three is way forward
FANS’ FORUM A LIFELONG Southport FC supporter has sounded the klaxon over a growing crisis in Non-League football – the relentless, punishing travel demands placed on part-time clubs and players in the National League North. With 55 years of watching the Sandgrounders under his belt, the unnamed fan (and current...
-
The Big Interview: Aaron Wildig – Shrimps’ saga just shows that you must live for the moment
Aaron Wildig spent the best years of his career at Morecambe and is heartbroken to see the chaos currently engulfing the Shrimps.
-
The Big Interview: Adam Le Fondre still has targets after goal-laden career
Adam Le Fondre scored 12 goals in his solitary season as a Premier League footballer. That’s a better minutes-per-goal ratio than Mo Salah and Harry Kane.