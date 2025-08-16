Connect with us

The Big Interview: Kelvin Davis – Virgil van Dijk’s exit taught me you must live for the moment

The moment Burton Albion signalled their intention to sign Tyrese Shade, Eastleigh manager Kelvin Davis knew the game was up – and memories of Virgil van Dijk’s big money move to Liverpool came to his mind.
PREMIER CLASS: Boss Kelvin Davis is hoping his Premier League experience can help lift Eastleigh this season PICTURE: Graham Scambler

The moment Burton Albion signalled their intention to sign Tyrese Shade, Kelvin Davis knew the game was up.
“Anybody who’s been in that situation – as a player, as a coach, as a dressing room – knows the score,” says the Eastleigh boss, who saw star man Shade plunder 14 goals after arriving at the Silverlake on a free transfer from Swindon last summer.
“When a player has an opportunity to play in a league above and there’s a substantial fee that’s put to the club, you don’t get the same player afterwards. You simply don’t.”
And Davis should know. Towards the...

