Non-League Paper
A new era, but we are as ambitious as ever
The Football Association have once again opened their doors for an in-depth chat on the National League System.
Dulwich Hamlet 2-0 Canvey Island: Four of Dacey’s
Mark Dacey's Dulwich made it four wins from four to sit on top of the table with the only remaining 100 per cent record.
Greg gives the Wings lift-off
CHICHESTER C 1 WELLING UNITED 2 By Ian Worden GREG Cundle scored an 89th minute winner to pick up Welling United’s first points of the season under Lee Martin’s management. Ruben Shakpoke forced Chi keeper Kieran Magee into his first save four minutes in after the hosts had won a...
JACK SERVES UP A ROCKET AS DANIELS EARN DRAW
STAMFORD 1 HALESOWEN TN 1 By Gary Salisbury THE SPOILS were shared in an entertaining draw as Jack Duffy’s strike cancelled out the visitors’ opener. Halesowen started strong, Jak Hickman causing trouble on the wing his cross found Jason Cowley he shot through Tom Jackson’s legs but Kyle Rowley was...
BRADFORD PA 3 DUNSTON 1
DIV 1 EAST By Jim Harper ■ BRADFORD Park Avenue ended their wait for a first league win by brushing aside Dunston. The visitors, unbeaten before arriving in West Yorkshire, played for the entire second half with 10 men following Michael Pearson’s dismissal. They were already playing catch-up by then...