Not Sure If Your Current Level of Knowledge Is Enough for Passing CompTIA Security+ Certification Exam? Take Some Practice Tests!

If you are a young IT professional who is trying to start a career on a positive note, you should consider going for a certificate. With its help, you can start learning new skills, and in the end, you will have a document that verifies your new-found expertise. There are a lot of certification vendors that you can find out there and each of them offers something unique. If you are someone who is interested in cybersecurity, then one of the best providers that you can choose. It comes with loads of credentials, some of which will certainly interest you. The IT industry is one of the fastest growing fields in the world and if you want to become a part of it, you need to offer some unique skills. One of the best things about the certificates is that they not only help you learn new skills, but also verify them.

CompTIA is an organization that helps the IT specialists from all over the world. It offers a myriad of certifications and one of the most popular is Security+. To earn it, you will need to take the SY0-501 exam, which can be difficult if you don’t study for it properly. The badge stays valid for 3 years, and after this period of time, you can choose to retake the test and recertify. There is a lot that you need to know about CompTIA Security+ and here we will try to cover all the features.

General information about CompTIA Security+ certification and its exam

Getting any credential can be one of the best decisions that you have ever made. Earning one opens many new opportunities for you to explore and that is something that is always welcomed when you are a young IT professional. You should understand that passing the CompTIA exams is not as easy as it sounds because things can become quite difficult without thorough preparation. If you are interested in cybersecurity and are trying to go for the Security+ certification, you need to learn a few key details. One of the first things that you should know is that to get this certificate, you have to take the CompTIA SY0-501 test. It costs $349, so you should try to ace it at the first attempt.

The SY0-501 certification exam lasts 90 minutes, and during this time, the candidates will have to attempt 90 questions. This means that you will have exactly 1 minute for each question and you will need to start moving pretty fast. Time management will play a huge role in this test, so if you want to answer all the questions correctly, you need to work on your time management skills. To pass this test, you should get the pass mark of 750 points out of 900. The exam covers the following topics:

Cryptography and PKI;

Architecture and Design;

Threats, Vulnerabilities, and Attacks;

Risk Management;

Technologies and Tools.

All these objectives should be mastered in order to be able to pass the test. That is why you need to use only reliable and up-to-date prep resources. If you scroll down the official exam page, you will find a whole table of training options for the applicants with different learning styles. There are virtual labs, study guides, video courses, Click e-Learning, and instructor-led training. You can also find some additional tools such as practice tests and exam dumps on other online platforms. These resources help the students check their level of knowledge that they have gained via preparation.

Key benefits of CompTIA Security+ certification

Before you start pursuing any certification, it is very important that you first research the benefits it provides. There is no point in going for one that will not help you with your career. But having CompTIA Security+ is one big advantage!

Once you earn this certificate, you can apply for many job roles and it has been estimated that those individuals who have the Security+ badge can earn anywhere between $40,000 and $90,000 annually. Cybersecurity has become one of the most important fields now because every organization wants to make sure that all their data is safe and secure. There are already very few people in the world who have obtained CompTIA Security+. So, if you are able to achieve this goal, this basically means that you are determined to make your career better and improve your skills. Both of these traits are something that every employer wants to see in their employees.

Conclusion

Networking has become one of the biggest fields in the world, and as of now, it is very difficult to think about our world without it and the Internet. Almost every organization today needs a proper networking solution to keep its business up and running. Many of these companies use the best solutions that they can find. However, they still need those specialists who can manage and configure these networks and also provide essential security. This is where the CompTIA Security+ certificate holders come into play. Security+ is one of the most popular certifications in the IT industry, and if you are someone who is interested in network security, you should consider going for this credential.