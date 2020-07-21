Football Betting: Four ways to bet on football

Being one of the most famous of all sports betting, football betting has different types and ways to ensure punters make money.
In this article, we will be guiding you on how to bet on football using these forms of betting.
Match Betting on Football Betting
This is the simplest and most common type of football betting. A football match is bound to result in one of three outcomes, a draw, win or loss, in this type of football bet you have to predict one of the three outcomes, which is represented with (1X2). You can place a bet on the home team to win the match, it is represented with (1). To pick the away team on winning the match, you select (2) while (X) is for both teams ending the match in a draw.
Double Chance Bet on Football
This is another popular football betting strategy available to all punters where you can predict two different outcomes of a single match at the same time. Yep, you heard that right. In this type of betting you can predict a team to both wins or draw a match against their opponent regardless of the team being an away or home team. This is a reduced-risk type of bet on football with a higher chance of winning. For example, Liverpool battles Real Madrid in a Champions League match at Anfield, you can pick the Reds to win or draw the match against the Spanish giants, and it will be represented by (1 X). You can only lose the bet when Madrid wins the match instead.
There is the case where you place (12) in a football bet, this means that you win the bet regardless of the team that gets the victory of the match, but loses when the match ends in a draw. The odds of this type of bet are always small but have the highest chance of winning.
Handicap Betting
This is also a popular type of football betting but not as popular as the last one. It is also called a three-way betting. This type of bet usually deals with the goal difference between the two teams in a single match. It gives a team (most likely to win or win the match) a presumptuous advantage before the start of the match.
For example, you can place a bet on Manchester City to start the game with a 1-goal handicap when they play against Sheffield United in the Premier League. This means you are betting on the Citizens to win the match with two goals ahead of their opponent.
Betting on Football Tournament
This is another type of football betting but instead of being based on a single match; it is based on the winner of a particular tournament you choose to bet on. These are a long-term kind of bet. In a recent report, a Manchester United fan placed a bet on Liverpool to win the 19/20 Premier League back in October last year, he won when the Reds were pronounced Champions in June. You can also bet on Manchester City to reach the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League or England reach the quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup.
