The 5 Latest Casino Gaming Industry Trends – 2021

Online gambling has become more accessible than ever for casino players, we have witnessed a tremendous surge in casino players turning their efforts to gaming online. The reasons are obvious, as we entered 2020, no one could have imagined what was to come. The pandemic has affected every industry, from sports to hospitality. Millions of casino players turned to the internet for all gambling entertainment looking for online casino databases like CasinoMartini. This gave birth to exciting new trends within the gaming industry with more registered players than ever before.

New online casinos are entering the market more frequently than ever. With stiff competition, new online casinos that are following the trends prove to be the most popular. The advancements within technology and the huge stock jumps of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin have led many online casinos to re-evaluate their approach as they entered the new year.

We have analysed all the latest trends of the casino gaming industry and provide you with the ins and outs of what to expect at new online casinos in this prosperous year.

1. Shift to Mobile Gambling

New online casinos have shifted their efforts toward mobile platforms as over half of their daily traffic appears from mobile-based devices. While only a few years ago, this was only a small percentage of the online gambling industry, mobile gambling is at the forefront of many new gaming platforms.

Online casinos have been throwing money and workforce at creating innovative, interactive mobile apps and fully optimized mobile sites. Many of these sites are set to launch this year, allowing players to gamble at the best slots and even live casino games all from a pocket device.

Apps vs Optimized Mobile Sites

Online casinos have been putting their efforts into fully optimized sites rather than apps in recent years. We expect this to change as many new online casinos create high-quality, downloadable apps connected to payment methods for speedy deposits. These platforms within the gambling industry often have restricted game selection compared to their PC siblings, but we will, without a doubt, witness a change in this in 2021.

2. Progressive Nature of Casino Games

We have seen many casino games rise and fall through the years, some stick and others do not. Both new online casinos and software providers observed the trends in 2020 to ensure they led the rat race for player attention.

Online casinos have been placing top games in welcome bonuses offering enormous free spins to keep you playing promoted games. The quality and graphics of video slots and live streaming games are expected to increase even further. If they were not good enough as it is, we welcome these new online casino games with open arms.

Software Providers

The battle between software providers is beneficial for all gamblers, those that follow the trends have been adopting cryptocurrencies and diverse language settings into their casino games. The increase of audience is creating a more demanding player motive, yet some software providers’ meticulous nature is formulating a whole new era of online gaming in 2021.

3. What to Expect from Gambling Payment Methods?

The trends within online gambling payment methods are much the same, players demand convenient, fast, and free payment options. While e-wallets have led the way for many online gamblers, towards the end of 2020, we have seen a huge spike in the use of cryptocurrencies. These crypto payments are predicted by many to take off this year, and we formulate with this that online casinos will adopt these payment options within their bonuses, casino games, and even withdrawals.

Cryptocurrency

The main cryptocurrency that we have seen an immense rise in popularity proven within the price of a single coin is Bitcoin. Although volatile, this payment method’s trends suggest that bitcoin is on an upward slope since its recent spike over the recent holidays.

The online gaming industry as lucrative as it may have welcomed cryptocurrencies allowing crypto fanatics a secure and safe platform for all their gambling entertainment. These crypto payments are set to be available at nearly every online casino in the coming years as online casinos follow this obvious trend in popularity.

4. Will 2021 affect the Legalization of Online Gaming?

There have been positives and negatives within the online casino industry regarding laws are regulations. Many European countries are permitting online gambling to come into effect, and some countries have already been given the green light. This legalization within countries grants citizens the opportunity to create a new and highly profitable business from online casinos to sports betting sites. In contrast, casino players from the newly legal countries can enjoy a whole host of top casino sites and sportsbooks.

As more counties legalize the online entertainment industry and fans sign up in their millions, casinos will have bigger budgets and more room for spending. This is expected to have a hugely positive impact on the gambling industry. With more money, new casinos can create high-quality games and invest in new technologies to provide better user experiences.

5. What’s New in Artificial Intelligence

New casinos are hoping to introduce various AI forms later this year. AI often takes players back fearing their user data and private information. Online casinos are said to use AI solely for the player’s benefit, just like watching a Premier League football game.



An NBA basketball game player stats and tactics can dramatically improve the game. Artificial Intelligence functions in much the same way. The casino AI will examine our casino gameplay, and game interests then spit it through some high-technology algorithms and then learn and promote our favourite aspects of online casinos to optimize and enjoy online casinos without any problems.

This AI trend is constantly evolving and is already implemented within our everyday lives from social media platforms to voice commands like SIRI and Alexa. New casinos will benefit from AI, and we expect that more data and information learning will continue to grow and improve our online gambling in the future.

Summary

All online gaming platforms have already examined the trends within the online gambling industry. Some are implementing changes quicker than others, ensuring that they are head of the game while inviting players to wager at their existing gaming platform.

To wrap up, whether you have been asking SIRI to find the best new casinos or maybe you have bought some crypto, and you are about to go into a crypto gambling adventure. It is safe to say that this billion-dollar industry is only becoming more accessible and diverse for all player needs. It looks like 2021 will be a huge year for the online casino industry despite how the economy is shaping up.