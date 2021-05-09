15 Countries Where Soccer Is NOT the Most Popular Sport

Soccer is considered to be one of the most popular games in the world. The rules of the game are quite simple so that there will not be a problem understanding them. In addition, soccer is such a popular kind of sports that some people are making money out of it. There are many different tournaments and competitions which take place in various countries around the world. That is why a lot of bookmakers such as parimatch company exist which offer an opportunity to place bets on soccer matches online and make a profit.

In fact, soccer is well-known in many countries of the world and has a significant number of fans in the world. However, it is not popular everywhere because there are such countries where there are other kinds of sport that are more popular than soccer is.

Iceland

It is a cold country where such outdoor kind of sports as soccer do not enjoy great popularity amomg the citizens. They prefer indoor sport and the most popular game there is handball.

Japan

This country has fans of soccer, but still, it is not the most popular game there, surpassingly. In 1872 there was baseball introduced to Japanese people which is the most famous game in the country nowadays.

Canada

In this country, there is rather cold weather. That is why Canada’s favorite is ice hockey which was not initially played on ice. But Canadians adapted the game to their weather conditions in 1875.

New Zealand

It is another country where soccer is not the most preferred game. The most popular kind of sport there is rugby which was introduced in 1870 to New Zealand.

Finland

It is another country that prefers ice hockey to soccer. Finland’s climate contributes to the popularity of ice hockey. The numbers of people who are watching the matches are extremely high. The year 1920 is when the first league was established in the country.

Austria

Beautiful mountains and a great amount of snow in winter contribute to the fact that the most popular sport in Austria is skiing.

Pakistan

Pakistan is another country where the most famous sport is not soccer, but cricket.

United States

The most admired sport in this country is American football. There is a championship called the Super Bowl that is being watched in many countries around the world.

Australia

Australia is the country where the most famous sport is not soccer but cricket. There are a lot of competitions where men and women players take part in.

Mongolia

This is the country where the most popular kind of sports is wrestling. There is a famous tournament which occurs in summer and wrestling is one of the three key sports to Mongolia. The other is horse riding and archery.

The Philippines

This country’s most liked kind of sport is basketball. There are a lot of different leagues established in The Philippines.

Guyana

This is the country where cricket is the most favorable sport. The country is often a place where international cricket matches take place.

Lithuania

This is another country where soccer is not the most popular game. This status belongs to basketball.

Bhutan

Bhutan is the country where archery is more famous than soccer. There even are special fields dedicated to that sport.

India

This is the country where soccer is the second most popular kind of sports. However, the first one is cricket. There is a championship The Indian Premier League which is known and liked all around the world.

Therefore, despite the fact that soccer is very popular in many countries, there are still places which have a distinctive kind of sport admired.