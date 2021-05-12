Many professional footballers dream of playing at the highest possible level, particularly those who play their trade lower down the scale.

English football is littered with examples of players who have spent a significant amount of time in non-league, before going on to fulfil their ambitions further up the scale.

There are also numerous stars who have taken the reverse route by dropping out of league football to continue their playing towards the end of their career.

We look as some of the most famous players to ever play in non-league football over the past couple of decades.

Jamie Vardy

Vardy is probably the most well-known example of a player who has progressed from non-league football to make his mark in the Premier League.

He initially spent time with Stocksbridge Park Steels, Halifax Town and Fleetwood Town, helping the latter climb into the Football League in 2012.

His goalscoring exploits attracted the attention of Leicester City, who paid £1 million to secure a player who has proved to be one of the biggest bargains in history.

Callum Wilson

Wilson has established himself as a consistent Premier League goalscorer with Bournemouth and Newcastle United in recent years, despite previously enduring an unimpressive spell in non-league.

Wilson bagged two goals in a combined 20 games during loan stints with Kettering Town and Tamworth between 2010 and 2012.

However, he has improved massively since then, dominating the Newcastle United news headlines and has undoubtedly played a key role in their battle against relegation this season.

Chris Smalling

Smalling has been somewhat underrated as a footballer, but he still managed to forge a successful career at the highest level.

The former England international defender initially sprang to prominence in non-league at Maidstone United and was then snapped up by Premier League club Fulham.

He spent two years at Craven Cottage before joining Manchester United where he won two Premier League titles. Smalling now plays in Serie A with Roma.

Paul Merson

Now better known as the dopey one on Soccer Saturday, Merson was previously a top-class player with Arsenal, Middlesbrough, Aston Villa and Portsmouth.

After a spell as player/manager at Walsall, Merson dropped into non-league with Tamworth before retiring from playing in March 2006.

He subsequently made fleeting appearances for Welshpool Town, Caerau and Hanworth Villa, but is now more likely to be found in a Sky Sports studio.

Pascal Chimbonda

After initially making a name for himself in Ligue 1, Chimbonda went on to play for numerous English clubs including Wigan Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur and Blackburn Rovers.

The former France international eventually dropped the pyramid, playing for the likes of Market Drayton Town and Washington.

He subsequently made four appearances for Ashton Town in North West Counties League Division One North during 2019, but hasn’t played since.

Julio Arca

Fans of the Championship Manager series of games will remember that Arca was a must-have buy during the early part of the 21st century.

He represented Sunderland and Middlesbrough with distinction, before joining Sunday League side Willow Pond in 2014.

Arca subsequently joined ambitious non-league club South Shields, helping them win three promotions and three cups including an FA Vase success at Wembley Stadium.

Nacho Novo

Novo started his career in Spanish football, before enjoying successful spells in Scotland with Raith Rovers, Dundee and Rangers.

He left the Glasgow giants for Sporting Gijon, and had other stints in Poland, the United States and Northern Ireland before retiring in 2017.

Novo returned to football in 2020, signing a deal with Bedfordshire side Biggleswade United who compete in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.