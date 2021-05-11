Non-League Projects: Finding the next Salford City

Salford City’s recent rise into the Football League failed to find favour with many fans who were upset by how they had ‘bought’ their success.

They are certainly not the first ambitious non-league club to progress up the pyramid, with the likes of Fleetwood Town and Forest Green Rovers immediately springing to mind.

There are numerous clubs at non-league level currently targeting a place higher up the scale, while many others would be an interesting project for a wealthy backer to take on.

We look at five non-league clubs who we feel could make their way out of non-league and into the EFL over the coming years.

York City

York are arguably the most interesting project in non-league football, with everything in place for the club to climb up the pyramid.

The Minstermen twice dropped out of the league, most recently in 2016, and they currently ply their trade in National League North.

However, their recent move to the LNER Community Stadium has been tipped to be the catalyst to help York regain their place in League Two.

Managed by former Premier League star Steve Watson, the north Yorkshire look a good bet to follow in Salford’s footsteps over the next few seasons.

Kings Lynn Town

Formed from the ashes of the club wound up in 2009 due to debts owed to HMRC, Kings Lynn Town have enjoyed a rapid rise up the non-league ladder.

They were promoted to the National League in 2020 and reached the second round of the FA Cup this season where they were eliminated by Portsmouth.

The Linnets first campaign in the National League hasn’t gone well, with the team currently languishing towards the foot of the table.

However, it is not unusual to see non-league clubs stutter in their journey up the leagues and Kings Lynn could be a good project for someone with a bit of cash to spend.

Chester FC

Chester City FC had a long history in league football, but years of mismanagement eventually led to the club being wound up in the High Court in 2010.

A new club – Chester FC – was formed and quickly made its way back to the top of the non-league ladder, before dropping back into National League North in 2018.

A £1 million cash injection from local businessman Stuart Murphy put the club on a stronger footing and a return to the Football League shouldn’t be beyond them.

With Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney recently taking over near neighbours Wrexham, there could some exciting times ahead in the region.

Witton Albion

Witton are a left-field suggestion to be the next Salford, but the idea isn’t quite as ridiculous as non-league fans might think.

During the early part of the 1990s Albion reached the semi-finals of the FA Trophy on three occasions, finishing as runners-up in 1992.

They spent three seasons in the Conference from 1991 to 1994, before slipping back down the pyramid in subsequent years.

However, with their Wincham Park stadium one of the best non-league facilities around, Witton is a club with the potential to climb up the ladder.

South Shields

South Shields are switching to a full-time model for the 2021/22 Northern Premier League season, highlighting their ambition to progress.

The club have won three promotions and three cups in recent years, including an FA Vase success at Wembley Stadium in 2017.

They were cruelly denied promotion in 2019/20 due to the early curtailment of the season were well placed this term before another cancellation was enforced.

With former Premier League midfielder Graham Fenton in charge, don’t be surprised to see South Shields gain compensation next season.