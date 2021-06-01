2021’s Top Rated South African Online Casinos with the Biggest Sign-Up Bonuses: Free No Deposit Bonus Analysis

SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za announces the release of a comprehensive review detailing the best sign-up no deposit bonuses at top-rated SA online casinos.

Every month, millions of South Africans play at their favorite online gambling sites. There are scores of such sites that support the South African Rand (ZAR) currency, local banking options and South African-friendly online casino games.

Throw into the mix the many different online casino bonuses available at these sites, and it becomes quite a mission to find the best South African casinos with the biggest no deposit sign-up bonuses.

SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za took it upon itself to review the best sites available for the South African market. Its team looked closely at the sign-up bonuses – both free no deposit bonuses on sign up, and the welcome deposit bonuses – not only the amount being offered, but also at the fine print to ensure that the terms and conditions are reasonable and fair.

This online casino review focused on the top 14 South African online casinos. It takes a deep dive into the welcome offers offered at each casino site, weighing the pros and cons of the bonus promotions. The review also summarizes the important information that players need to know about the offer, including any exclusive bonus code that should be claimed in order to receive the bonus.

How We Evaluated the Top South Africa Online Casino Welcome Bonuses

SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za is considered the LARGEST and most reputable online casino and gambling guide in South Africa. Its site carefully reviews, vets and ranks the best online casinos for local SA players.

Using the services and talents of its professional team, with many years of experience under its belt, SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za put together a list of the top-rated ZAR casinos. For a complete list of their approved casinos, visit https://www.southafricancasinos.co.za/online-casinos/casino-list.html

It then looked at the welcome bonuses and broke down the information to make it clear for South African players to understand.

At the same time, our team also looked at the overall picture since a good welcome bonus is not the only indication of a great trusted online casino. Things such as software, security, customer service, games variety and mobile compatibility were also examined.

In Depth Review of the 14 Best South African Online Casino Sign-Up Bonuses



1. Springbok Casino

Part of the South African online casino scene since 2012, Springbok Casino uses RTG software and showcases over 400 exciting ZAR casino games. This licensed online casino uses the last word in security technology to keep things safe and above-board. Springbok Casino can be played on desktop or from Apple iOS and Android mobile devices and tablets.

Welcome Bonus Package:

R350 free bonus on registration which is available with no deposit required.

Coupon code: NDC350

Permitted games: All slots (unless otherwise stated), 7 Stud Poker, bingo games, European slot poker, Keno, Pai Gow Poker.

Wagering requirements: 60 x bonus amount

Maximum cash out: R500









R11,500 Welcome bonus on first 3 deposits

1 st deposit: 100% up to R1,500. Coupon code: SPRINGBOK100

deposit: 100% up to R1,500. Coupon code: SPRINGBOK100 2 nd deposit: 50% up to R5,000. Coupon code: SPRINGBOK50

deposit: 50% up to R5,000. Coupon code: SPRINGBOK50 3rd deposit: 50% up to R5,000. Coupon code: SPRINGBOK50

Permitted games: All slots, 7 Stud Poker, bingo games, European slot poker, Keno, Pai Gow Poker, scratch cards.

Wagering requirements: 30 x bonus and deposit amount.

Maximum cashout: None



Join Springbok Casino Here





The name hints at European class and quality, but this is a predominantly South African-facing online casino. Europa Casino Online supports ZAR and offers plenty of SA friendly banking options, including EasyEFT bank transfers. The main software vendor is the industry-leading Playtech, but you’ll also find games by NetEnt and BetSoft. Play Europa Casino on PC or mobile and enjoy first-class support and security.

Welcome Bonus Package:

Exclusive R375 Free No Deposit Bonus available upon registration.

Coupon code: None required – bonus credited automatically

Permitted games: All except a few excluded.

Wagering requirements: 50 x bonus amount

Maximum cashout: R1,000

R24,000 Welcome Bonus

100% match bonus up to R1,000 on the first deposit each month for 12 months. For the first month, accept the bonus offer on your first deposit. Thereafter, contact customer support after making the first deposit of every month.

Weekly bonus of R250 for the first 48 weeks. VIP players can claim a higher bonus.

Monthly bonus wagering requirements: 20 x deposit and bonus

Weekly bonus wagering requirements: 25 x bonus

Minimum deposit required: R100 for monthly bonus/R1,000 for weekly bonus

Maximum cashout: R1,000



Join Europa Casino Here

Sister-site to Springbok Casino, the licensed Thunderbolt Casino offers a large collection of games by Realtime Gaming that can be played as instant play titles, downloadable casino or mobile. This modern, intuitive site uses 128-bit SSL encryption to protect all personal and financial information. With an average payout of 96%, Thunderbolt Casino is a popular ZAR online casino for South African players.

Welcome Bonus Package:

R350 Free No Deposit Bonus to test the waters of real money play

Bonus: NDC350

Permitted games: iSlots unless otherwise state, 7 stud poker, bingo games, European slot poker, keno, pai gow poker.

Wagering requirements: 60 x bonus amount

Maximum cashout: R600

R10,000 Welcome Bonus across your first three deposits + one extra bonus, no deposit required.

1st deposit: 100% up to R2,500. Bonus code: FLASHMATCH1

2nd deposit: 125% up to R2,500. Bonus code: FLASHMATCH2

3rd deposit: 150% up to R2,500. Bonus code: FLASHMATCH3

4th deposit: No deposit needed. Free R2,500.

Wagering requirements: 30 bonus + deposit amount.

Minimum qualifying deposit: R25

Maximum cashout: None

Permitted games: All slots



Join Thunderbolt Casino Here

The Malta-licensed, Playtech-powered Casino Tropez is available for play on instant or mobile platforms. This is a very reputable online casino real money with many elements that make is attractive to South Africans: ZAR/ South African Rand supported as a currency, familiar local banking options, SA-friendly customer support and a great range of bonuses and promotions. One downside is that Casino Tropez does not offer a no-deposit free casino bonus.

Welcome Bonus Package:

R30,000 Welcome Bonus Package for All New South African players

First deposit: get a 100% match bonus up to R1,000 free.

Second deposit: get a 50% match up to R2,000 free.

Subsequent 27 deposits every Sunday: Get a 100% match bonus up to R1,000 weekly.

Wagering requirements: First two deposits – 30 x; Weekly deposits – 15 x deposit + bonus

Minimum qualifying deposit: R200

Maximum cashout: R1,000

Permitted games: All games



Join Casino Tropez Here

Yebo means Yes in Zulu and we were able to find a lot of ‘Yeses’ at this site: Yes to quality software by Realtime Gaming. Yes to over 200 exciting games such as slots and casino poker. Yes to licensing and regulation. Yes to weekly tournaments and non-stop promotions. Yes to a mobile friendly online casino. And yes, of course, to a larger-than-life welcome bonus package at Yebo Casino.

Welcome Bonus Package:

R350 No Deposit Bonus upon registration

Bonus code: NEW350

Permitted games: Slots and keno

Wagering requirements: 70 x bonus

Maximum cashout: R500

R12,000 Welcome Bonus across your first three deposits

1st deposit: 150% up to R2,250. Bonus code: WELCOME150

2nd deposit: 75% up to R3,750. Bonus code: WELCOME750

3rd deposit: 50% up to R6,000. Bonus code: WELCOME50

Minimum qualifying deposit: R50

Maximum cashout: 5 x deposit bonuses of 125% and more

Permitted games: multiple

Wagering requirements: 40 x bonus + deposit.



Join Yebo Casino Here

Combine your love of sports and online gambling with a sport-themed real money online casino at Punt Casino. Enjoy the full portfolio of RTG games s in a fun and informal atmosphere. Punt Casino ticks all the boxes when it comes to variety, security, customer support and responsible gambling.

Welcome Bonus Package

R200 Free No Deposit Bonus as an exclusive offer for players at SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za

Bonus code: NDC200

Permitted games: slots and keno

Wagering requirements: 70 x bonus

Maximum cashout: R500

R10,000 Welcome Bonus over your first three deposits.

1st deposit: 100% up to R3,500. Bonus code: WELCOME100

2nd deposit: 75% up to R2,500. Bonus code: WELCOME75

3rd deposit: 125% up to R4,000. Bonus code: WELCOME125

Wagering requirements: 40 x bonus + deposit

Minimum qualifying deposit: R50

Maximum cashout: 5 x deposit amount for bonuses of 125% or more

Permitted games: Multiple



Join Punt Casino Here

Launched in 2017, Yeti Casino is a popular choice for South Africans. The Malta-licensed online casino is one of the only sites in SA to offer casino games by Novomatic, so that you have titles such as Book of Ra at your fingertips. Yeti Casino is fully compatible with all mobile devices, offers many ways to deposit and withdraw and is big on rewards.

Welcome Bonus Package:

23 Free Spins No Deposit Bonus

Permitted games: Joker Pro or Starburst

Wagering requirements: 40 x bonus amount

Maximum cashout: R1,000

R3,333 Welcome Bonus + 77 Free Spins on your first deposit

Wagering requirements: 40 x bonus amount

Minimum qualifying deposit: R100

Maximum cashout: R50,000 per day

Permitted games: Any slot game



Join Yeti Casino Here

This relatively new online casino is operated by the experienced 5th Street Entertainment Group. It is licensed in Curacao and supports a hospitable gaming environment for South African players. Lucky Draw Casino games by Betsoft and Pragmatic Play can be played on your iPhone, Android, iPad and Desktop. Pay in ZAR or Bitcoin on a secure platform.

Welcome Bonus Package:

R450 No Deposit Bonus as a risk-free trial to enjoy the games for free

Permitted games: Betsoft + Pragmatic Play games

Wagering requirements: 20 x winnings + bonus

Maximum cashout: R1,000

750% Match Bonus up to R75,000 + 110 Free Spins across your first three deposits

1st deposit: 200% match up to R20,000 + 30 free spins

2nd deposit: 250% match up to R25,000 + 50 free spins

3rd deposit: 300% match up to R30,000 + 30 free spins

Wagering requirements: 35 x bonus + deposit amount

Free spins: Valid on select slot games.

Maximum withdrawal: R1,000



Join Lucky Draw Casino Here

Although this is an international online casino, South Africans fit right in at Silver Sands Casino. The site supports South African Rand and its possible to make deposits and withdrawals using popular SA banking methods. This modern-day site is a haven for over 300 top-notch games by Realtime Gaming, including plenty of progressive jackpot games at Silversands online casino south africa.

Welcome Bonus Package:

R300 Free No Deposit Bonus to without spending your own funds.

Coupon code: NDC300

Permitted games: All games unless otherwise stated

Wagering requirements: 60 x the bonus amount

Maximum cashout: 2 x bonus amount

R8,888 Welcome Bonus on your first three deposits

1st deposit: 100% up to R1,800. Bonus code: K3XTG

2nd deposit: 75% up to R3,000. Bonus code: TD8FH

3rd deposit: 50% up to R4,000. Bonus code: WWYMX

Wagering requirements: 10 x the bonus + deposit amount

Minimum qualifying deposit: R50

Maximum cashout: None

Permitted games: All, except blackjack, video poker, roulette, Pontoon, bingo, craps, war, baccarat and Sic Bo



Join SilverSands Casino Here

This is another international-facing online casino South Africa that has a warm place in its heart for South African players. 21Dukes Casino aces in everything from games (provided by vendors such as Betsoft and others), to non-stop tournaments, mobile support, online security features, complete transparency and of course support for Rands.

Welcome Bonus Package:

R450 No Deposit Bonus chip for new players

Permitted games: Betsoft + Pragmatic Play

Wagering requirements: 20 x winnings + bonus

Maximum cashout: R1,000

1st deposit: 200% up to R20,000 + 30 free spins

2nd deposit: 250% up to R25,000 + 50 free spins

3rd deposit: 300% up to R30,000 + 30 free spins

Wagering requirements: 35 x bonus + deposit amount

Minimum qualifying deposit: R100

Maximum cashout: R2,000 for free spins; no limit on other welcome bonuses.





Join 21Dukes Casino Here

Since 2018, Winnerama casino has been earning rave reviews among South African players. This is a multivendor site with some of the best of breed titles by groups such as Betsoft in the games lobby. There are over 300 slots and other games to choose from. Winnerama is also big on mobile compatibility, banking options and security.

Welcome Bonus Package:

R450 No Deposit Bonus exclusive to South African players

Permitted games: Betsoft + Pragmatic Play

Wagering requirements: 20 x winnings + bonus

Maximum cashout: R1,000

R75,000 Welcome Bonus Package

1st deposit: 200% up to R20,000 + 30 free spins

2nd deposit: 250% up to R25,000 + 50 free spins

3rd deposit: 300% up to R30,000 + 30 free spins

Wagering requirements: 35 x bonus + deposit amount

Minimum qualifying deposit: R100

Maximum cashout: R2,000 for free spins; no limit on other welcome bonuses.

Permitted games: non-progressive video slots, video poker, roulette, casino war, mini-baccarat, keno, Weed Whacker, blackjack.



Join Winnerama Casino Here

Enjoy a highly entertaining online gaming experience on a great looking platform. Rich Casino, a licensed site, is fully mobile compatible and supports ZAR and cryptocurrencies. Withdrawals are fast and secure. The site has a refreshingly different set of games suppliers and while slots dominate, there are some interesting bingo games and races.

Welcome Bonus Package:

R300 No Deposit Free Spins Offer, no bonus code required – Automatic Bonus

Permitted games: Slots only

Wagering requirements: 20 x winnings from free spins

R10,000 + Welcome Bonus

1st deposit: 200% up to R10,000

2nd deposit: 100% with no limit

3rd deposit: 100% with no limit

4th deposit: 100% with no limit

5th deposit: 175% with no limit

Wagering requirements: 35 x bonus + deposit

Permitted games: bingo, slots, video poker, roulette, casino war, mini-baccarat, blackjack



Join Rich Casino Here





With a name like ZAR Casino, there is no guessing why South Africans head to this Live online casino in droves. The site naturally supports SA Rand, as well as payment via Bitcoin and other currencies. All transactions are secure and 100% safe, with customer support available 24/7. The site has over 200 games to choose from, supplied by vendors such as Aristocrat, Saucify and Nucleus Games.

Welcome Bonus Package:

R350 Free No Deposit Bonus exclusive for SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za players

Bonus code: NDC35

Wagering requirement: 40 X

Max cashout: R500

Permitted games: Video slots and scratch cards from Booming, Betsoft, Wazdan, EvoPlayu, Fugaso and GS. No blackjack, roulette, poker.

100% Welcome Bonus up to R15,000 + 100 free spins on your first deposit

Bonus code: Enter ZARWELOME on your first deposit

Wagering requirement: 40 x on match bonus + 40 x on winnings from free spins

Maximum cashout: None on deposit bonus; R100 from free spins.

Permitted games: On match bonus: All games; on free spins: Big Game slot



Join ZAR Casino Here

This brand new casino targets only South African online gamblers and offers a great selection of Realtime Gaming titles. The African Grand Casino guarantees complete security through the use of 128-bit SSL encryption, making for a safe gaming platform on which to play the over 200 titles.

Welcome Bonus Package:

R300 Free No Deposit Bonus on sign up

Bonus code: AGSTUNNING

Permitted games: All slots unless otherwise stated, 7 Stud Poker, bingo games, European slot poker, keno and Pai Gow Poker

Wagering requirements: 60 x bonus amount

Maximum cashout: R500

R10,000 welcome bonus across your first 5 deposits

Bonus code: WELCOME



Join African Grand Casino Here

South Africa Online Casino FAQs

Q: What Is the Best Welcome Bonus at a South African Online Casino?

Casino Tropez has a massive welcome bonus of R30,000 spread over the player’s first 29 deposits! This is a very generous offer. Unfortunately, Casino Tropez doesn’t offer a free no deposit casino bonus so that players can test-drive the site first. There are many other South African facing online casinos who offer free no deposit bonuses or online casino free spins, such as Springbok Casino or Thunderbolt Casino.

Q: Is Online Gambling Legal in South Africa?

There are many types of online gambling options available for South African players. According to South African gambling legislation, online casinos aren’t allowed to be located within South Africa’s borders. However, most online casinos are located offshore and millions of players frequent these sites every month without any worry. Read more about the South African Online Gambling Law here https://www.southafricancasinos.co.za/south-african-online-gambling-law.html

Q: Can I Play at Online Casinos in Rand (ZAR)?

A: Yes you can. Playing in Rands means you avoid expensive conversion fees. You play in a currency that you’re familiar with and you can deposit and withdraw your funds without any hassle.

Conclusion

We analyzed 14 of the best South African online casinos and provided players with an extensive guide on the most updated welcome bonus packages in the industry today. We broke down the information so that players know exactly what is expected from them.

We encourage players to check each and every site that is mentioned in this report. Promotions change from time to time, and you may even find improved offers when you pay them a visit. The other alternative is to visit SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za and find out about the latest offers available.

Source: https://www.southafricancasinos.co.za/

Responsible Gambling Reminder

We trust that you are a responsible gambler who is aware of the risks involved. Online casino gambling should be a fun pastime and you should always remember that the casino has an edge. Don’t chase your losses and don’t think that gambling is a quick-fix to financial problems.

If you think that you need help with a gambling problem, however big or small, assistance is available through the South Africa Gambling Helpline at 0800 006 008.

About SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za

SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za is the ultimate online casino and gambling guide, perfectly customized for South African players. It provides trusted, unbiased and updated recommendations for the best online casinos, online casino South Africa no deposit, real money slots and mobile casinos with ZAR banking options for the local market.

SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za provides exclusive free casino bonus deals. Using the guide’s 10 step evaluation process, every single South African online casino is carefully vetted and ranked. Only the best are listed on the website. The guide is clear, comprehensive and neutral.

SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za is your guide to mobile casinos in South Africa, real money casinos, free casinos and more. You’ll find information about banking methods and online casino bonuses and promotions.