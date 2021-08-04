Livescore today of Real Madrid is available on the sport statistics website

Do you want to keep abreast with the latest news from the Real Madrid? Then watch the livescore today on the sports statistics website. Here, only relevant information from La Liga is available, including the results of the “royal club”. You can also watch the games of La Liga, whose teams are now actively preparing for the new season start.

In the summer, there were many changes in Real Madrid’s squad. Carlo Ancelotti was appointed as the head coach. Sergio Ramos left the club as a free agent after 16 years of playing there. Of the latter, a new contract between Nacho and Real Madrid should be mentioned. The experienced 31-year-old defender has extended the agreement up to 2023.

However, today, fans are concerned about the team’s performance in the upcoming games and are watching livescore. The fact is that Real Madrid clearly needs new stars. The bet on Azar hasn’t succeeded, and the other leaders have been playing for the team for too long. Many top footballers are older than 30. These include:

Benzema;

Kroos;

Modric;

Marcelo.

Undoubtedly that these “creamy” legends are spending their last seasons in the team camp. To replace them, the club will have to do a good job on the transfer market. This is exactly what the fans expect from the team now.



The upcoming season will be extremely important for the Royal Club.

The upcoming season will be extremely important for the Royal Club. Even though Real Madrid is now far from its best shape, the team is quite capable of competing for the title. Its advantages include not only the main stars’ extensive experience, but problems faced by its direct competitors as well. Right now, Atletico and Barcelona don’t look like teams that are impossible to win over. However, Real Madrid will surely have no easy walk.

Many young performers, who Florentino Perez relied on, have failed to meet the club president's expectations. The team simply doesn't have the money for a high-end purchase. There are chances that Real Madrid will perform a couple of transfers, but it is unlikely to be superstars. However, this club can become one of the main contenders to the victory in the Primera.