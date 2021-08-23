Why Has Football Become A Big Thing In India?

Many years ago, football was not a big thing in India. Well, not as big as cricket, which is the top sport in the country. However, things changed dramatically today. Football is now one of the most sought after sports in the country. It rivals cricket as one of the go-to sports in India. There are many reasons for the growing popularity of football in the Indian sports arena, and some of the obvious reasons will be discussed below.

The rise of football in India is linked with many factors such as the following:

The rise of football in India has something to do with India’s national football team qualifying for the 2019 Asian Cup game in 2017. Not to mention, India hosted FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

Football received support from famous Bollywood stars such as Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor.

The media’s coverage of football matches and tournaments has brought football into the mainstream arena. Many years ago, you will only read information and news about football in an international sports journal. Still, today, football is also featured in local publications and news, emphasizing big matches on a daily basis.

India successfully hosted U-17 World Cup last October, which is a record-breaker for Under-17 tournament attendance. It was a well-received tournament throughout, although the Indian team was unsuccessful as the England team emerged as the winner.

Indian’s senior team is unstoppable. It has scaled new heights in the past 12 months and was successful at securing the spot for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup held in the United Arab Emirates.

It is one of the popular sports Indian punters place bet on. Football is without a doubt one of the favorite sports of Indian punters, which has paved the way for many sports betting sites well-accepting to Indian punters. However, it is of utmost importance to know all available football betting options in India. That way, you will be able to come up with the best decision that could further increase your chances of winning.

The growth of India’s football league system has significantly contributed to the rise of football in the country. In 1996, the National Football League was created, which was later on restricted and became I-League.

In 2013, the Indian Super League was created, which has brought a massive change in the football market in India. It currently has 155 million followers making it one of the biggest football leagues in the world.

What the future holds in Indian Super League?

Football has become the talk of the town in India because of the introduction of ISL. Many Indians line up to the ticketing counter to purchase tickets to their favorite ISL team. It is a trend that does not seem to stop anytime soon, not even the pandemic. Later on, ISL has partnered with Reliance Industries, which has further brought football sports to the spotlight. It prompted foreign leagues to invest heavily in football in the country.

Although not as popular as cricket in India’s sports arena, football is, without a doubt, one of the major players in the country. The number of football fans is growing at a dramatic pace, which is a good thing, as it only means that football is here to stay. Although, it is not as popular as cricket in India. It only takes a matter of time for football to become a full blast sport in the country. Nevertheless, many Indians already invested their time and money in football. They are always on the lookout for football matches happening in the country and in other parts of the world.

Conclusion

Although not as popular as other sports in the country like cricket and kabaddi, football is without a doubt a sport to watch out for. It has been in the country for quite some time now, but only a few years when it became a big hit. It didn’t receive as much attention as football in other countries, especially in western countries like the United Kingdom and the United States. However, it does not necessarily mean that Indians are not accepting and perceivable to football.

The growing number of football lovers in India and the availability of sports betting sites that offer football betting are the reasons for the growth of football in the country. If you have not yet tried football, be it for sports or betting purposes, now is the best time to do so. It is a growing game in the country and receives a massive following from sports enthusiasts and Indian punters. To get the most of what football sports in India have to offer, it is a must to keep track of the current news and information about football in the country and the state of football across the globe.