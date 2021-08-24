How will the PS5 and Xbox Series X affect FIFA 21?

The popularity of modern casinos on the Internet is off the charts. Few games can match this entertainment in demand.

The gameplay in FIFA never falls below a certain level, and the developers release a game every year that is impossible to break away from hundreds. FIFA 21 creates worthy competition with casino online, especially because in addition to playing on a computer, it can also be enjoyed on PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. Many users using consoles influenced the changes in the new version.

Key changes in FIFA 21

The previous version did not take pride of place in the hearts of fans of the series, as there were many complaints about the game aspects. In addition, the collision system of the players was violated and random errors occurred when passing the ball. All this devalued the role of long-range strikes. The FIFA 21 developers have fixed the existing shortcomings while making new adjustments for the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Positive characteristics of the new version:

Players no longer fall or bend in all directions, but can engage in physical combat, clearly feeling the ground under their feet. In addition, from time to time you can hit the ball from thirty meters in the hope of a spectacular goal, and heading makes sense again. A new level of rendering of the faces of football stars, although some characters still need to be improved. The dribbling system has also changed, the speed of players’ actions on the field sometimes resembles basketball. Moving the ball from foot to foot is very fast. Starting this year, it is possible to build positional attacks in such unpredictable ways as never before. This is because, thanks to several complex key configurations, it is possible to control players without the ball.

Naturally enough, it becomes easier and easier to take the ball away from an experienced opponent. A great advantage is that it can be placed inside and outside the penalty area. Progress is also observed in the fact that the matches have become more productive and pleased with many goals scored.

FIFA 21 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

The FIFA series has arrived at Gen 9 consoles, bringing with it a host of new visuals and gameplay. Most of the innovations in FIFA 21 apply to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. On the other hand, updates have been released for personal computers, as well as the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in the Legacy version. This means that if you have already purchased the game for PS4 or XONE, you will be able to update it for free on new platforms. In the case of the digital version, the owners of the discs will have to download a mandatory patch.

Xbox Series X Version | S and PlayStation 5 is not a regular port, but a vastly improved game with unique features.

The most important innovations include the following:

FIFA 21 received a LiveLight rendering, which includes realistic lighting of football stadiums. The appearance of the lawn, the design of the stadium, and all other elements that can be found on and around the field have also been improved. The creators have worked to better reflect the atmosphere that accompanies the matches. The game has pre-match animations showing players arriving at the stadium, more space is available for the fans to represent, and we can also see stars passing through the media area. A new camera has been added called EA SPORTS GameCam, which gives you a better view of the pitch and is also designed for realistic TV coverage. The DualSense controller has received support for tactile functions that you can feel, among other things, when you hit or pick up the ball. The PlayStation 5 joystick also uses adaptive trigger technology. The fight for the ball is made even more intense thanks to the improved physics of kicks and jerks. The new technology has made it possible to better reflect the appearance of the players and their ways of playing. Players also got more animations in off-ball situations, such as adjusting their shin guards, etc. FIFA 21 takes full advantage of console SSDs to render match loading screens faster.

Many users play FIFA 21 and are certainly wondering about the existing platforms. The developers have made sure that all progress in FIFA 21 is carried over to new platforms. This means that if you have played on PS4, then on PS5 you will have access to all purchased content, i.e. players, cards, coins, FIFA Points, game balance and ratings. Unfortunately, progress in modes such as Online Seasons, Co-op Seasons, Career Mode, and Virtual Clubs do not carry over to the new platform because they are device-bound. This means that in this type of game, you have to start over.

If you have the PlayStation 5, you will only be able to play with people who also own this device. PS4 players can only play with users of the new Sony console if they are running FIFA 21 in Backward Compatibility mode. The situation is similar on Xbox.