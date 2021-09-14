Can You Bet on Kettering Town Making FA Cup History?

The FA Cup is an event that creates so many memories. That’s definitely the case for non-league sides that beat the odds and cause memorable cup shocks. You can bet on there being more this season.

It’s over a half a century that this writer began a love affair with the FA Cup. Kettering Town FC was the team supported and they may be about to create history. For years the poser that has been set to other fans was ‘who has scored the most goals in the history of the FA Cup?’ It’s puzzled many a person and the odds of someone guessing wasn’t that high. Few have ever successfully guessed that it’s Kettering Town.

Well, it was until last season. Tottenham have been getting some big wins in FA Cup ties against lower league opposition. Even though they fielded weakened line-ups and sportsbooks offered odds that weren’t going to make you rich, Tottenham have been scoring goal after goal against sides such as Marine and Wycombe Wanderers. Nine goals in two games saw them get to within one goal of Kettering’s record total of 893 goals.

On February 10 of this year, Tottenham played at Everton in a fifth round tie. Everton put five past them (not what sportsbooks were expecting) but Tottenham scored four. That took them to 896 goals in the FA Cup. It was Eric Lamala’s goal that took Spurs to the top of the goal scoring table and Kettering Town were no longer the record holders.

Kettering have made a good start to the season and this weekend travel to Spalding in the FA Cup. Three goals will see them become joint record holders again, four will get them the outright lead again. What are the odds on that happening?

One major achievement that could never be taken away from the Poppies is the first to 900 FA Cup goals. Seven are needed by Kettering and a good Cup run this year could see that achieved. It’s 16 years since they became the first to reach the 800 mark.

All those goals but the club are never chosen to host an FA Cup draw. The best team never to play in the English Football League deserve better. What a history they have had with plenty of ups and downs and nearly extinction on a few occasions.

1971/72 was a memorable season for Kettering Town. Ron Atkinson arrived at the club after the previous season had seen them relegated to Southern League Division One North. They won promotion but also defied the odds to make it to the FA Cup first round. Fancy a shock result? Well, beating Cambridge City 6-1 at home and Chelmsford City 4-1 also at Rockingham Road, was totally against the odds. The Poppies lost 4-2 at home to Barnet in the first round but people realised Kettering were back and after promotion that year, won the Southern League the following season.

It was in that 1971/72 season that this writer learned how important the FA Cup is to non-league teams. The chance to defy the odds and beat teams that were higher in the league. That 1972/73 season when Kettering won the Southern League title, saw a classic FA Cup tie against Walsall.

A bit awkward for this writer considering the fact my father came from Walsall. A pulsating 3-3 away draw was followed by a 2-1 home loss in the replay. It was so exciting though and non-league teams dream of such great FA Cup ties.

That desire to see a football league team beaten happened in the 1974/75 season. Kettering drew Swansea City away from home and the bookies all favoured a win for the league side. After an initial postponement, Kettering drew 1-1 on a wet Welsh night. Over 5,000 fans (more than were at Swansea) saw Kettering upset the odds and win 3-1. Football is all about tragedy and triumph and there was plenty that night. Ron Atkinson left soon after and his brother Graham suffered a serious injury. It was a case of what might have been that season. Kettering lost to Wimbledon 2-0 in the second round. They could only look on as the London side went on to stun the bookmakers and beat First Division Burnley, then draw at Leeds before losing the replay.

There’s been plenty more FA Cup triumphs for Kettering Town since then. Could this be the season they reach the first round for the 42nd time? Who could forget making it to the fourth round in 1988/89 with wins over Bristol Rovers and Halifax Town, before losing at Charlton but so nearly getting a draw.

FA Cup draws are always so exciting but also frustrating. In the 2008/09 season, Kettering had beaten Lincoln City and Notts County and wondered who’d they would get in the third round. Manchester United perhaps or Liverpool? Instead, they got Eastwood Town at home! Then came a massive occasion when playing Premier League Fulham at home. A draw looked likely after coming from behind twice, before losing 4-2 Perhaps more history will be made this season, Kettering want that goal scoring record back.