There is a basketball frenzy in Morocco these days. Fast-paced, loud, and full of energy, the game is captivating young people, families, and even those who were previously indifferent to the sport. Basketball is no longer the dark horse compared to football: it is now a lifestyle that has entered the daily routine of Moroccan cities. From the street courts of Casablanca to the packed gyms of Rabat, the sound of the ball and the squeal of sneakers are heard everywhere. How did this happen? Why is the game taking center stage now?

A New Wave on the Court

Walking down the streets of any major city, you will immediately notice that basketball has become something more than just a sport. Tournaments at local venues attract hundreds of spectators, and evening games often last until the night. Interest in basketball has long since spread beyond the asphalt—today, Moroccan teams are increasingly appearing on the lines of international bookmaker sites (Arabic: تطبيقات مراهنات). In 2024, more than 1,200 new players officially joined the Moroccan Basketball Federation, 27% more than two years ago.

A particularly sharp surge is noticeable in Marrakech and Agadir, where new amateur leagues have started. Young people have poured into the halls and onto the courts—motley, passionate, with a sparkle in their eyes. In two years, more than 80 school programs across the country have joined the sport, making it more than just a passing fad, but a real grassroots shift.

Urban Culture Meets Basketball

In Casablanca, graffiti depicts real basketball heroes on the walls, and street artists decorate the courts with portraits of stars. In Tangier, rap artists insert lines about signature tricks and throws in the last seconds of the match into their tracks. Even social networks are infected with this vibe: ميلبيت regularly posts videos from street games, where local legends flash by. For the city’s youth, basketball has become not just a sport, but a way of self-expression, a platform for new meanings.

Iconic influencers and local rappers increasingly appear in the jerseys of NBA idols—Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Fashion and sports have merged into one: sneakers, which used to be a rare luxury, are now on the shelves of ordinary stores. Basketball has woven into the city’s culture, made it brighter, more dynamic—and the streets have literally changed their appearance.

Youth Turning to the Game

Teenagers in Morocco have long been not just watching basketball — they live it. Over the past three years, the number of players under 18 has grown by 45%. More and more young Moroccans are trading in their soccer balls for the branded Spalding. What is fueling this interest? There are 4 main reasons:

Available courts: Over the past two years, more than 200 new basketball courts have been built in the country — some with budget money, some thanks to private sponsors. Equipment has become simpler and cheaper: thanks to contracts with brands like Decathlon and Peak Sports, jerseys, sneakers, and even high-quality balls can be bought on site without overpaying. Social media also has an impact: highlights from the NBA and Euroleague fly across Moroccan TikTok and Instagram, inspiring a new generation. Their own idols have appeared: basketball players Yassine Basit and Hajjar Boukhari are setting an example; now, young people believe it is possible to pave the way to big-time sports from Morocco.

These changes no longer look like just another fad. They are signs of a real shift. Basketball is gradually becoming a new national dream.

Clubs, Courts, and Community

Once overshadowed by the famous football team, Raja Casablanca’s basketball department now brings together more than 600 young athletes in its youth programs. In Rabat, the FAR club sold out all the tickets for its home games of the 2023-24 season for the first time in its history. And these are not isolated cases. In many cities, new basketball sections are opening or existing ones are expanding, allowing children as young as six to attend training, join a team, and participate in tournaments.

The infrastructure is changing rapidly: according to the National Sports Development Plan 2023, the state allocated more than 120 million dirhams specifically for basketball arenas. The bulk of the money goes to indoor courts where you can play all year round. Public organizations are not standing aside either. NGOs like TIBU Africa are changing the map of the country—for example, in Ouarzazate and Er Rachidia, they opened new courts and organized free Saturday training for hundreds of children.

Media, Stars, and Global Reach

There is no vacuum here — it is impossible to imagine the rise of basketball without media and global connections. The picture is coming together piece by piece:

Media Outlet/Platform Basketball Content Introduced Reach in Morocco Key Impact BeIN Sports Full coverage of EuroLeague & NBA 1.2 million viewers Massive fan growth 2M TV Weekly local basketball segment Nationwide Spotlight on Moroccan talent Instagram/TikTok Daily highlights & fan pages 4.6 million users Youth engagement NBA Africa YouTube Arabic subtitles, Moroccan features 750,000 subscribers Connection to the global stage

These platforms have made sports part of everyday life. When a Moroccan schoolboy can see a spectacular Euroleague dunk on TikTok, and then a similar trick during recess on his court, the dream becomes tangible and, it seems, quite achievable.

Support from Schools and Programs

Schools in Morocco have long ceased to be just places for lessons and homework. Today, future basketball players are forged here. Why did such a leap happen? There are plenty of reasons:

Initiatives of the Ministry of Education: Since 2023, basketball sections with certified coaches have been introduced in more than 90 public schools.

Private school leagues: Educational institutions like Groupe Scolaire La Résidence organize their championships with regular matches and even scouts in the stands.

Sports scholarships: Agreements between Moroccan and American universities have paved the way for the best schoolchildren to receive scholarships and study in the United States.

Coach development: In 2024, with the support of FIBA, 300 local coaches were already certified.

Now basketball is not just an after-school elective, but a full-fledged system. More and more schoolchildren and their families choose this path, where sport becomes a real chance.

Women Stepping into the Spotlight

Today, women’s basketball in Morocco is making a confident statement—no longer in the shadows, but in the spotlight. In 2024, the AS Salé women’s team reached the semi-finals of the North African League in front of full stands, and online broadcasts of matches broke all records in terms of views. Samira El Harchy’s jersey became the best-selling women’s sports product last year—such popularity for women’s equipment has never been seen here.

In two years, the number of girls’ leagues has grown by 60%. Programs like “She Got Game” have opened up individual training and their own tournaments for girls aged 10 to 18—from Fez to Essaouira. National television began showing women’s matches in prime time for the first time, and this also says a lot. Change is no longer somewhere ahead—it is already in full swing, and its main driver is the athletes themselves.

More Than a Game, a Shared Dream

It’s not just about basketball anymore. It’s about moving forward, passion, new goals, and real opportunities. When boys and girls learn to believe in themselves, when an ordinary court turns into a place where hope is born, when an entire country suddenly finds a new language of self-expression. Morocco has truly fallen in love with this game—with every throw, every lightning-fast breakthrough, every fresh “hurray!” from the stands. And it seems like the most interesting things are just beginning.