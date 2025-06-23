Everything You Need To Know About the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

With all the domestic leagues coming to an end and no major national team tournament, all eyes this summer will be on the FIFA Club World Cup. This year’s tournament is nothing like the usual 7-team tournament, though. The 2025 edition is set to become the biggest edition of the tournament so far. It will take place from 15 June to 13 July 2025, which means it will last as long as the World Cup or the UEFA Euro, and, unlike previous Club World Cups, it will feature 32 teams from all around the world. The format will be similar to that of the FIFA World Cup.

This will be the first Club World Cup in history to be held with a full tournament-style layout, and it will feature a group stage before knockouts. It’s an attempt by FIFA to globalise football even further and popularise non-European teams, so here, you’ll find out all the info you need to know about it.

How Teams Qualified for the Tournament

To earn a spot in the tournament, teams had to qualify for it by scoring points in continental competitions. Each confederation was allocated a predetermined number of spots. Obviously, UEFA (Europe) received the most slots with 12 European teams participating in the World Cup, followed by CONMEBOL (South America) with 6 teams, and AFC, CAF, and Concacaf receiving 4 teams each. OFC (Oceania) got 1 spot, and the USA received a spot as a country because it’s the host nation of the tournament.

This is how the teams were selected:

UEFA: The teams were chosen based on Champions League winners from 2021 to 2024 and the highest-ranking teams based on a coefficient.

CONMEBOL: The teams are mainly Copa Libertadores champions.

AFC, CAF, and Concacaf: Taken from continental champions.

FIFA’s goal was to reward continental competition winners and consistent performers.

Who’s playing? A quick look at the clubs

The list of the teams that will participate in the tournament read like a who’s who of the global football royalty. Some of the teams that made the top 32 are Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, Palmeiras, Al Ahly, Urawa Red Diamonds, and more. These are some of the teams that qualified either by winning their respective continental competition from 2021 to 2024 or qualified via ranking:

Real Madrid

Manchester City

Bayern Munchen

Paris Saint Germain

Chelsea

Boca Juniors

River Plate

Palmeiras

Flamengo

Al Ahly

Inter Miami

Atletico Madrid

Al Hilal

The list includes A-listers from all continents, but some notable big names that are absent from this list are teams like Barcelona, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United, who didn’t manage to qualify.

Favourites, Underdogs, and Potential Surprises

With 12 European clubs involved, it’s no surprise that UEFA teams are the early favourites. Bookies are already offering odds for the Club World Cup 2025, and you can often place bets at the same platforms where you play UK roulette online. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are especially seen as the teams to beat. With Pep Guardiola at the helm and a squad full of world-class talent, and Paris Saint-Germain being the most recent European champion after they demolished Inter Milan with 5-0 in the 2025 CL final, they’re expected to make a deep run. Real Madrid also brings experience, history, and young stars like Jude Bellingham and Vinicius, as well as a new head coach with the likes of Xabi Alonso.

From South America, Flamengo and Palmeiras will look to challenge the European dominance. Flamengo’s attacking style and massive support base make them a team that could go far. The South American sides bring hunger and intensity, which often causes problems for more possession-based European clubs. But, although Boca Juniors and River Plate only made the cut by qualifying via ranking, the two biggest Argentinian clubs are not to be underestimated.

One of the biggest underdog stories could be Al Ahly. The Egyptian giants are one of Africa’s most successful clubs and always perform well in intercontinental competitions. The US-based Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, will also want to make the most of playing on home soil, with strong support and less travel pressure.

Don’t count out the Asian clubs either. Teams like Urawa Red Diamonds and Al Hilal, led by Simone Inzaghi, have plenty of experience in tough matches and are technically solid.

What Is This Edition of the Club World Cup Special?

The 2025 Club World Cup isn’t just another Club World Cup tournament where a few clubs play during the regular season – it’s a massive shift in how international club football is viewed.

Firstly, the format is changing the scale completely. The old version, held annually with only 7 teams, often felt like an afterthought. It was usually held in December and was often seen as an afterthought and a few postponed domestic league matches for the European representative.

This new 32-team format gives it real weight and credibility. Clubs will play in groups before heading into knockouts, just like the men’s FIFA World Cup.

Secondly, the tournament is being held in the United States, which is aiming to build momentum ahead of hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2026. So, many see this tournament as a test for American infrastructure and fan engagement, especially with club football. A successful Club World Cup would likely mean even more financial investment and interest in football across North America. In other words, full stadiums now will likely mean even more interest for the 2026 World Cup.

There’s also the financial side. The tournament is expected to bring in huge broadcasting deals, sponsorships, and merchandising opportunities from all over the world, especially with major European and South American clubs involved.