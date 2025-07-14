The Standout Players in the Non-Leagues this Season

As the current football league season ends, it’s a great time to remember those who played wonderfully on pitches nationwide. From the Vanarama National League down to the Isthmian, Southern and Northern Premier Divisions, football or soccer, as others call it, has been just as exciting this season.

Every weekend, the players battled to go up in the standings, secure another season in the League and honor their teams. Non-league football is particularly fascinating because it’s genuine and honest.

The article examines players who have stood out this season and reminds everyone why non-league football is so important.

Lucas Covolan – Worthing FC

Worthing FC reached an essential moment in February 2025 when Lucas Covolan returned to the club. Arguably, the club benefited from the experience of this 33-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper, who has represented clubs such as Torquay United and Port Vale.

In every one of his 14 appearances, Covolan showed he was a strong goalkeeper and a leader on the pitch, winning over 57% of the matches. Worthing’s defense was more stable with him in the goal, which helped them work towards the playoffs.

Because he is 1.93 meters tall and a good leader, Covolan has helped organize the backline. His experience at the U-20 level helps him motivate his younger teammates.

Charlie Cooper – Yeovil Town

The Yeovil midfield has relied heavily on Charlie Cooper. The 27-year-old midfielder participated in 39 games last season, contributing two goals and an assist. He could switch from playing as a deep midfielder to an attacking position.

Thanks to his good decision-making skills and strong work ethic, Cooper helped Yeovil constantly change between offense and defense. In fact, due to his strong mental game and fine passing ability, Cooper has a big say in how the team plays.

His talent for spotting pass attempts by the defense often helps him get the ball back and jump-start the team’s goal-scoring attempts.

Ryan Croasdale – Port Vale

Port Vale has found success this season largely thanks to Ryan Croasdale’s skill in the midfield. The 30-year-old defensive midfielder appeared in 45 games, scoring four goals and setting up five more.

Being able to break down the other side’s attacks and then start counterattacks suited the team’s style. Croasdale was honored for his achievements with several top-season awards.

Among his achievements was winning Player of the Year and helping Port Vale earn promotion that season.

Croasdale organizes the middle of the field and frequently directs the Cripsey Brothers by communicating with them. Consistent results have earned him respect from fans and made him valuable on the team.

Conclusion

There has been a clear display of talent, hard work and passion in the non-league season.

Such feats confirm there are great players in non-league, which will make English football’s lower tiers more exciting in the future.