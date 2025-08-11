Football Academies in Bangladesh: Are They Nurturing Future Stars?

It is a typical scene nowadays in the outskirts of Dhaka and beyond, where young children in bright kits are running along neatly maintained pitches, practicing corners with the attentive assistant of coaches. It was not necessarily like this. This or that superstar once ran after ratty balls in a dusty back alley, dreaming to be discovered by a scout. This Sunday, football schools are being launched everywhere, from Sylhet to Khulna, and a big question is in the air: are these schools developing the stars of the future or just providing another activity on the weekend?



From Makeshift Games to Structured Training

In a training in Gazipur in 2012, a half-dozen enthusiastic boys in mismatched attire were being led by a volunteer who had formerly played semi-professionally. Several decades later, hilltop soccer has lines painted on its ground, light-emitting poles, and uniforms with advertisements. Academies are offering drills in the technological, fitness, and even video analysis of each player's performance. Fathers who previously rejected the idea of their children playing soccer are now willing to pay monthly fees, sometimes as high as 8,000 BDT, because they consider it a legitimate career rather than a hobby. Young sports stars are becoming increasingly recognizable in the media.

One mother in Narayanganj told me, “My daughter used to practice under a street lamp. Now she trains in a proper kit, learns positioning, and has a chance to play inter-district matches. It’s changed her confidence.”

What Does an Academy Day Look Like?

A typical session starts just after school, with warm-ups led by coaches who correct players' posture on every stretch. Then come touch-and-pass exercises, small-sided games to sharpen quick thinking, and running drills that measure sprint times down to tenths of a second. When the sun sets behind the trees, there is usually a moment of silence followed by a brief conversation — plans for a social gathering the following weekend, reflections on mistakes made that day.

These routines give young players consistency. In a country where monsoon rains and exam seasons used to halt all practice, the promise of regular, reliable training has been a game-changer.

Success Stories—Small but Telling

Already, a handful of academy graduates have broken into the national Under-19 squad. Take midfielder Tanvir Hossain, who started at Chattogram United Youth Academy. He says his first time in a professional setup was eye-opening: “When I arrived, they measured my speed, my endurance, and even my diet. I knew then this was nothing like street football. It pushed me to level up.”

Another example is goalkeeper Ria Sultana from Dhaka’s Rising Stars FC Academy. Once too shy to join mixed teams, she now trains alongside boys, keeping clean sheets in youth leagues. Her coach, Mr. Karim, laughs, “She’s the loudest voice on the field—organizing defenders, calling every corner. Who’d have thought?”

Roadblocks on the Path

However, it does not go all smoothly. Certain families cannot even afford the fees, and talented children are left trailing. In a backcountry district, you may have a dozen boys dreaming of trials, yet not a single form of program within 50 kilometers. And for the few who manage to get in, the classes and everyday training can prove to be a balancing act.

A few ideas have taken shape to address these issues:

Sliding-scale fees or scholarship slots for low-income families

Mobile coaching clinics that bring trainers and portable goals to rural schools

Study halls after practice, where coaches double as tutors

These initiatives broaden access, ensuring the next big name might emerge from a village far from the capital.

The Wider Football Ecosystem

Academies never stand alone. Local shops cover the cost of team jerseys and tournament fees, while small businesses contribute snacks and cold water. Neighbors drive carpools to make sure no player gets left behind. When everyone lends a hand, what starts as one kid’s dream becomes a goal that the whole community owns.

Professional clubs are taking notice and sending scouts to watch academy games. A contract with a Bangladesh Premier League team brings money and, just as necessary, daily training beside seasoned pros-another rung up the long ladder to international play.

Gauging the Future

Will these academies always produce players for the national team? It remains to be seen. However, they transformed the game. Kids are accustomed to being coached in structured and nurturing games, rather than informal matches. They know how to be disciplined, follow their improvement, and understand the language of strategy: pep talks, heat maps, and playbooks, rather than relying on raw flair.

There is not enough to say that they are seeing a star of the World Cup, but the football background of Bangladesh has never been as strong. The ground that heard the event now rings with what is happening. And whether it is a child with eyes on a lifetime goal or an academy prospect living a dream, the words of a coach perhaps only need these three ingredients to get a career started: Head up, chest out, believe you belong.