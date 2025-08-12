Fantasy Non-League 2025/26: What’s New and How to Get Ahead This Season

This season’s Fantasy Non-League is up and running. But it’s time to get in on the action as the entry deadline is midnight on Sunday, 31st August. Changes are always made each year, so it’s essential that you check out all the rules and requirements before you make your payment to join in the fun. Let’s take a look.

What is Fantasy Non-League?

Unlike fantasy football leagues found on most legal online casinos UK, the non-league version takes place outside of the casino setting. In fact, it is through the Non League Football paper and is where players can join in the fun. Impressively, you can join in on the action as soon as the new season starts, but still join in four weeks into the season. It’s all up to the players.

Once you’ve joined up and paid your entrance fee, it’s time to make teams. The FNL has multiple prizes, three for the top three places, and one for finishing plum last. As such, it can be fun to make two teams — one aiming to win, and one to completely lose.

There are ten different leagues within which to create a team, and all of them outside the Premier League. You have to choose three teams from each of these leagues, which means you will have 30 teams at the end of it. For five of these teams, you get double points during the season, and this also includes the bonuses.

Points allocation

As in previous seasons, specific point allocations are awarded. A home win garners 10 points plus the goals, while an away win is 20 points plus the goals. A draw at home is 2 points plus goals, while an away draw is 4 points plus the goals. Defeats subtract points from you with -10 for a home defeat and -5 for an away one. There are further points too, including every goal scored, clean sheet bonus, conceding 4 goals (minus points), and so on. As such, it’s essential to read through all the rules carefully before making any major decisions.

New rules of the season

Alongside some points that are the same, there are slight points differences going into this fantasy league. Review the details carefully before proceeding. You will also need to select a Super Joker this year. This has to be from one of your original jokers and means that you will get triple points for that Super Joker team. The Super Joker team cannot be substituted, though, so it will stay with you for the entire season. Choose the Super Joker carefully. Five substitute teams must be on the FNL Entry form at the beginning of the season, though.

Getting ahead

In a similar vein to last year’s FNL, there is an Early Entry Bonus. If you manage to enter before 11th August 2025, you can get Early Entry bonus points. Getting this bonus means starting the season with 1000 points right from the outset. Now, this can be the difference between being the winner at the end of the season or not. Last year, the champion finished more than 1000 points ahead of the second-place player, which means that even without the Early Bird bonus, the winner was clear. But this isn’t always the case. However, entering the FNL later in the season could impact your final position, so consider joining in as early as possible for the best possible outcome.

It’s also worth considering that there is the Manager of the Month prize running throughout the season. There are eight of these awards to be claimed, though August will not count and the first one is awarded in September.

If you think you’re an expert in non-league football, then this is the fantasy event for you. It’s a lot of fun and with points and prizes for various outcomes, makes for a more entertaining fantasy experience, as well as offering full immersion into football.