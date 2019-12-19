Five former Premier League footballers playing in Non-League

The Premier League is often the pinnacle of a footballer’s career but just because they’re used to the life of luxury at the top level doesn’t mean players will shirk away from the rough and tumble of the lower leagues.

Robbie Savage – Stockport Town

Pantomime villain Savage retired from football in 2011 leaving behind a successful career that took in spells at Manchester United, Leicester City and Blackburn to pursue a life in media. After eight years of retirement and working as a pundit for BT Sport, Savage joined Stockport Town in November 2019. Town play in the 10th tier of English football and focus on getting young players back into the game after being released by academies and Savage is part of the club’s ownership group Pro Football Academy.

Ricardo Fuller – Nantwich Town

Former Stoke City favourite Fuller joined Nantwich Town for the 2019-20 season. Fuller scored 50 goals across six seasons for Stoke City and at the age of 39 can still cut it. The former Jamaica international scored 132 goals in 502 matches for twelve clubs before joining up with Nantwich Town.

Sanchez Watt – Wealdstone

Sanchez Watt was an Arsenal academy star with big things expected of him; his debut for the Gunners saw him score against West Brom in a 2009 League Cup fixture. Unfortunately, that was the best it got for Watt at Arsenal. He would go on to have five different loan spells before moving to Colchester United in 2013 and eventually dropping into Non-League four years later.

George Elokobi – Maidstone United

Elokobi started his career at Dulwich Hamlet before breaking into the pro ranks with Colchester United and then Wolves, playing three years of Premier League football with the Midlands side. Since leaving Wolves in 2014, Elokobi has bounced around and is now back in Non-League with Maidstone United. In October, Elokobi caused controversy by jumping into the stands and going after a fan following a match versus Braintree.

George Green – Gainsborough Trinity (Boston United)

George Green may not be a name many football fans are familiar with today. At 15, Green was compared to Wayne Rooney and was expected to be the next big star at Everton. The Toffees paid £300,000 to Bradford City for Green initially with the fee potentially rising to £2m. Sporadic appearances in the professional leagues saw Green drop into Non-League eventually joining Boston United. Still just 23, Green has plenty of talent and time on his side to work his way back up to the big time.