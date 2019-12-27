Salisbury bank Boxing Day boost in points and cash!

Steve Claridge’s Salisbury banked a £4,000 donation from fans as well three points after their 3-1 Boxing Day win over Wimborne Town in the BetVictor Southern League.

The Salisbury FC Supporters Club are pictured handing over a cheque to Salisbury chairman Ian Hammond during yesterday’s half-time break at the Southern League Premier Division South clash at the Raymond McEnhill Stadium.

In a speech to the crowd, Hammond thanked supporters for raising the funds by purchasing the club’s 50/50 prize draw tickets in “huge numbers” at matches this season and making vital contributions in a number of other areas.