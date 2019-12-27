Salisbury bank Boxing Day boost in points and cash!

Steve Claridge’s Salisbury banked a £4,000 donation from fans as well three points after their 3-1 Boxing Day win over Wimborne Town in the BetVictor Southern League.
The Salisbury FC Supporters Club are pictured handing over a cheque to Salisbury chairman Ian Hammond during yesterday’s half-time break at the Southern League Premier Division South clash at the Raymond McEnhill Stadium.
In a speech to the crowd, Hammond thanked supporters for raising the funds by purchasing the club’s 50/50 prize draw tickets in “huge numbers” at matches this season and making vital contributions in a number of other areas.
Supporter’s Club Donate £4K https://t.co/dqiBLAjHTB pic.twitter.com/CAbX2PQ6rJ
— Salisbury FC (@SalisburyFC) December 27, 2019
A statement from the Whites read: “The funds created by the Supporters Club and fans are really important to the club. The close relationship between Salisbury FC and the Supporters Club has served us very well.
“We look forward to continuing this valuable partnership in the future. Thanks to all that have worked to raise this donation.”
Claridge‘s Whites are seventh in the race for promotion heading into next week’s New Year’s Day fixtures and trip to Yate Town after beating the Magpies.
Image courtesy of salisburyfc.co.uk/Trevor Purse
Tagged Salisbury, Salisbury FC, Southern League