Non-League lockdown looks set to go on after pro game extends ban

Non-League football looks to be in lockdown until at least the end of next month after the professional game confirmed all football will be suspended until April 30 as the battle to beat the coronavirus continues.

But the door is open to the 2019/20 campaign resuming this summer after The Football Association also agreed to waive the rule that the season must finish no later than June 1.

The Premier League, English Football League and Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship, as well all fixtures in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, were all postponed last week.

According to a joint statement issued by the FA, Premier League and EFL this afternoon, the current season can be “extended indefinitely”.

The FA statement read: “The FA, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game, together with the PFA and LMA, understand we are in unprecedented times and our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19.

“We’re united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019-20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so.

“We’ve collectively supported UEFA in postponing EURO 2020 to create space in the calendar to ensure domestic and European club league and cup matches have an increased opportunity to be played and, in doing so, maintain the integrity of each competition.

“The FA’s Rules and Regulations state that “the season shall terminate not later than the 1 June” and “each competition shall, within the limit laid down by The FA, determine the length of its own playing season”.

“However, our Board has agreed for this limit to be extended indefinitely for the 2019-20 season in relation to professional football. Additionally, we’ve collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than Thursday 30 April.

“The progress of COVID-19 remains unclear and we can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority.

“We will continue to follow Government advice and work collaboratively to keep the situation under review and explore all options available to find ways of resuming the season when the conditions allow.

“We would all like to re-emphasise that our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19.”

The Vanarama National League was officially suspended at teatime on Monday within minutes of the Government changing its advice on fighting the coronavirus.

The season was officially suspended soon after 5.30pm, three days after deciding to play over the weekend on Friday and despite the Premier League and EFL originally suspending their matches until April 3.

The Northern Premier League also suspended their season until further notice earlier on Monday afternoon as Britain’s battle against the coronavirus continued to escalate.

The competition’s annual players’ awards in April was also cancelled and the NPL Football Academy suspended until further notice.

The National League and the NPL broke ranks with the Southern League and Isthmian League on Friday by not suspending their campaign at the weekend as sport was decimated by the public health crisis.

The competitions had been taking a joint approach to the public health crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak since meeting with the Football Association and other Non-League competitions last Wednesday.

