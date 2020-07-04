Quantcast
National League, North and South play-off dates confirmed

The dates for the National League play-off period have been confirmed.

Fifteen season-defining fixtures are set to take place over 17 days across the National League, National League North and National League South.

Since 2018, the play-off positions have been extended to six- with the champions being promoted automatically.

In all three leagues, the remaining six fight it out for one final slot with two eliminator matches taking place before the semi-finals.

The one-off match format has added even more excitement and kept more clubs involved in the shake-up for longer.

All five of the  National League play-off matches, including the final held at Wembley Stadium, will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

Due to the current Government sporting guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, all play-off matches will be played behind closed doors.

Vanarama National League
Friday 17th July – 7pm
Elimination Round – Match A – Boreham Wood vs FC Halifax Town

Saturday 18th July – 3pm
Elimination Round – Match B – Yeovil Town vs Barnet

Saturday 25th July 2020- 2.30pm
Semi Final – Harrogate Town vs Winner of Match A

Saturday 25th July 2020 – 5pm
Semi Final – Notts County vs Winner of Match B

Sunday 2nd August 2020 – 3pm
Promotion Final – Wembley Stadium

Vanarama National League North
Sunday 19th July 2020 – 3pm
Elimination Round – Match A – Altrincham vs Chester
Elimination Round – Match B – Brackley Town vs Gateshead

Saturday 25th July 2020 – 3pm
Semi Final – York City vs Winner of Match A
Semi Final – Boston United vs Winner of Match B

Saturday 1st August 2020 – 3pm
Promotion Final – Stadium of highest ranked finalist

Vanarama National League South
Sunday 19th July 2020- 3pm
Elimination Round – Match A – Slough Town vs Dartford
Elimination Round – Match B – Bath City vs Dorking Wanderers

Saturday 25th July 2020 – 3pm
Semi Final – Havant & Waterlooville vs Winner of Match A
Semi Final – Weymouth vs Winner of Match B

Saturday 1st August 2020 – 3pm
Promotion Final – Stadium of highest ranked finalist

