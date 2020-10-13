Macclesfield Town to reform as Macclesfield FC

Macclesfield Town are set to reform as Macclesfield FC and plan to join the North West Counties Football League from 2021-22.

Local businessman Robert Smethurst has acquired the assets of Town, who were wound up last month in the High Court over unpaid debts of £500,000.

Robbie Savage, the former Leicester City, Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers and Wales midfielder, is an associate of Smethurst and will be the new club’s head of football operations and on the board.

Smethurst, who is owner of Pro Football Academy, a private youth academy with 41 sites around the country, also owns North West Counties League side Stockport Town.

Savage, 45, came out of retirement to play for the club last November, making his debut as an 80th minute substitute against Oswestry Town.

Macclesfield FC are hoping to join the NW Counties League from next season and plan to replace the grass surface at Moss Rose with a 3G pitch.

Silkmen legend Danny Whitaker has been appointed as the club’s manager.

The new board will consist of Smethurst, Carlos Roca – founder of Pro Football Academy, Andy Scott – ex-vice chairman of Macclesfield, Jon Smart – Silkmen Supporters’ Trust board member, Lindsey Brown – an experienced commercial operations manager and Savage.

Macclesfield Town’s expulsion from the National League is set to be confirmed later today.

