Simon Rusk named new manager of Stockport County with McGhee and Conlon as assistants

Simon Rusk has taken over at Stockport County after six years in charge of Brighton & Hove Albion’s U23 team

Proud Simon Rusk believes it is “an honour and a privilege” to manage Stockport County after being handed his first senior managerial role.

Rusk has earned himself a reputation as one of the game’s top young coaches having worked with Brighton & Hove Albion’s Under 23 team for the last six years.

Now he has been given the nod to succeed long-standing Jim Gannon at Edgeley Park, flanked by experienced former Reading, Wolves, Brighton, Morthwell and Scotland national team coach Mark McGhee and Gannon’s assistant Dave Conlon.

Rusk, 39, is no stranger to the Non-League game having previously turned out as a player at Boston United, Northwich Victoria, Rushden & Diamonds, York City and Crawley Town.

He joins on a three-and-a-half year contract.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to be the manager of such a great football club,” said Rusk, who also enjoyed two spells of first-team coach at Brighton under Chris Hughton. “Stockport County has rich tradition and an incredibly loyal fanbase, I’m looking to continue the great work that’s been done and can reassure fans I will devote everything to the role.

“We have a fantastic squad with great infrastructure and can’t wait to start working with the players. Stockport County need to be back in the EFL and I believe together with Mark and Dave we can steer the Club to success.” `

Simon Wilson, Director of Football, said: “As fans might expect we were inundated with interest in the role, from a variety of backgrounds, from highly experienced been-there-done-it types, to fresh thinking emerging profiles.

“Simon is a young talent, very highly regarded in the industry and supported by Mark and Dave, we think we have found the best of all worlds.

“Simon follows the recent successful trend of highly regarded and hungry U23 team coaches coming into 1st team management. His education, time in the trenches and experience across the divisions give him the perfect background for success.

“Behind him, with nearly 1000 games and three EFL promotions, including two titles, we welcome Mark McGhee. Completing the management team, providing vital continuity and National League insight is Dave Conlon, and along with Karlos, Nick, Sean and Luke I feel we have a great backroom team for the club and its current players.

“I appreciate recent events will have come as a shock but I’d like to thank fans for their continued support and hope everyone can get behind our new management team as we continue to progress the club back towards League status.”