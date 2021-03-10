Jimmy Shan pays the price for home hiding at Solihull Moors

Jimmy Shan has left Solihull Moors with the promotion hopefuls languishing in 17th place in the National League table

Jimmy Shan has left Solihull Moors following their crushing 5-0 home defeat to Stockport County on Tuesday night.

The former West Bromwich Albion coach and interim manager has departed Damson Park with the promotion hopefuls lying in 17th place in the National League, albeit just six points off a play-off place.

Shan, 42, took over at Solihull last February, following a brief spell in temporary charge of National League North Kidderminster Harriers.

He leaves along with assistant boss Richard Beale but has been linked to a reunion with former West Brom boss Darren Moore, now in charge at Sheffield Wednesday.

A club statement read: “We are disappointed to announce that Jimmy Shan and Richard Beale have left Solihull Moors with immediate effect.

“Both Jimmy and Richard are first class individuals and they have worked tirelessly to bring success to Moors.

“However, after an up and down start to the season, recent results have not been at the level the club expects.

“Jimmy and Richard have brought many positive qualities to the club. They have undoubtedly been hampered by the exceptional level of injuries to key players and fixtures being affected due to the pandemic and we have made this change reluctantly and with sadness.

“We wish them well in their future careers and we are sure they will secure new roles quickly as they are both excellent coaches who will add value at all levels of the game.

“For Moors, our ambition is undiminished. We want to bring success to the club both on the pitch and also as a club at the heart of the community. We remain committed, enthusiastic and confident that we will achieve these twin objectives.

“We urge our loyal fans to get behind the team and the whole of Solihull to support us to ensure we become a best-in-class community club.”