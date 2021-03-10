Tim Flowers leaves Barnet by mutual consent

Tim Flowers has left struggling Barnet after 12 games in charge

Tim Flowers admitted he could get no more out of his Barnet side after stepping down as manager on Wednesday afternoon after just three months in charge.

The former England goalkeeper took over the Hive hotseat from Peter Beadle in December but failed the stop the rot of the Bees’ miserable season, losing 11 of his 12 matches in charge.

It’s a run which has left them second only to inactive Dover Athletic at the bottom of the National League table with just 12 points from 24 games.

“As challenging as it’s been I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with Barnet FC,” the former Solihull Moors boss said in a statement. “It just got to a point where I couldn’t get any more out of the team.

“There are a decent amount of games left to play and certainly enough to get out of the bottom of the table and I believe things will turn but it might just need a different voice in the dressing room.

“Recruitment was always going to be key and I was supported by the chairman with the nine players I brought in. Timing was the main factor and the loan market is tough as players need time to get match fit, which is always hard during the middle of the season.

“Ultimately, we brought in some players who tried hard but it just hasn’t happened. Personally, I’d like to wish everyone at the club and all the fans my very best for the future.”

Barnet chairman Tony Kleanthous said: “I would like to place on record my thanks to Tim for all of his efforts for our Football Club and wish him and his staff the very best of luck for their future endeavours. Ultimately, on this occasion, it just hasn’t worked out, which is disappointing because of the high regard in which I hold Tim.”

Head of Performance Gary Anderson will oversee training in the short term ahead of this weekend’s National League fixture with Bromley.