Rowe and Balanta take National League monthly awards

Chesterfield manager James Rowe and Dagenham & Redbridge forward Angelo Balanta have claimed the honours in the National League’s monthly awards for March.

Spireites manager Rowe has enjoyed a remarkable month after his side claimed wins over Eastleigh, Yeovil Town, Barnet, Aldershot Town and Weymouth with conceding a goal.

The outstanding run of form has taken Chesterfield firmly into contention for a play-off place as the season approaches its finale.

Daggers forward Balanta has also found form during the last month as he helped his side claimed several notable wins.

The former QPR forward was a key figure as he found the net in wins over title-chasing Torquay United and former club Boreham Wood.

Balanta also caught the eye in wins against Solihull Moors, Maidenhead United and Altrincham.