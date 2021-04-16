Football Association confirm Non-League Finals Day plans

The Football Association have announced their schedule for both the 2019/20 and 2020/21 Non-League Finals Days.

The 2019/20 event will finally take place at Wembley Stadium on Monday 3rd May.

The Buildbase FA Vase Final between Northern League rivals Consett and Hebburn Town will kick-off at 1pm and the Buildbase FA Trophy Final featuring Concord Rangers and Harrogate Town gets underway at 5pm.

Despite their best efforts to allow a limited number of supporters into the stadium, the governing body have announced that both fixtures will take place behind closed doors.

The 2020/21 Non-League Finals Day will be held on Saturday 22nd May.

This season’s Vase Final will get underway at 12.15pm and the final of the Trophy between Hereford and Hornchurch has been given a kick-off time of 4.15pm.

In line with the government’s Covid-19 roadmap, it is anticipated that a limited number of supporters will be able to attend and the FA have announced that ticket details will be released “at the earliest opportunity”.

All four fixtures will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1.