Which Non-League sides will take part in the Isuzu FA Trophy First Round Proper?

The draw for the Isuzu FA Trophy First Round Proper is now confirmed, with 32 ties to decide who advances.

This stage features only sides that have progressed out of the qualifying rounds – no new league entrants this round – before clubs from Step 2 join in the next round.

The road to Wembley continues, with every tie carrying ambition, intrigue, and the chance for underdogs to shine.

Here’s everything you need ahead of the first round proper.

When will the first round proper take place?

The 32 fixtures are scheduled for the weekend of Saturday 25 October 2025, with all matches set to be played across the standard weekend slot unless both clubs agree otherwise.

What is the prize fund for this stage?

Winning clubs at this stage will receive £3,000, while those on the losing side will still earn £775 from the competition prize fund – another welcome boost for Non-League sides across the country.

What are some of the standout ties to look out for?

Wimborne Town v AFC Portchester – Fresh from their shock win in the previous round, Portchester will fancy another upset against higher-level opposition. With momentum on their side, they’ll travel to Dorset full of belief.

Walton & Hersham v Hendon – Hendon also pulled off a surprise in third round qualifying and now face a tough test against the Swans.

Leatherhead v Canvey Island – For the first time in five years, Leatherhead have reached this stage of the FA Trophy.

Full first round proper draw

Hyde United v Silsden or Stocksbridge Park Steels

Clitheroe v Stockton Town

Workington v Bamber Bridge or FC United of Manchester

Prescot Cables or Lancaster City v Guiseley

Dunston v Hebburn Town

Bradford (Park Avenue) v Runcorn Linnets or Morpeth Town

Spalding United v Corby Town

Leek Town v Bromsgrove Sporting

Ilkeston Town v St Ives Town

Anstey Nomads v Stratford Town

Redditch United v Gainsborough Trinity

Alvechurch v Worcester City

Harborough Town v AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Sittingbourne v Cray Valley (PM)

Real Bedford v Ashford United

Brentwood Town v Welling United

Leatherhead v Canvey Island

AFC Sudbury v Leiston

Wingate & Finchley v Cheshunt

Stanway Rovers v Harrow Borough

Tilbury v Hadley

Waltham Abbey v Chatham Town

Billericay Town v Bishop’s Stortford

St Albans City v Hanwell Town

Burgess Hill Town v Folkestone Invicta

Walton & Hersham v Hendon

Bracknell Town v Banbury United

Basingstoke Town v Dorchester Town

Plymouth Parkway v Poole Town

Wimborne Town v AFC Portchester

Gloucester City v Havant & Waterlooville

Farnham Town v Bishop’s Cleeve

