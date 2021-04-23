FA Council approves Non-League System restructure

The Football Association have confirmed the proposed restructure of the non-league system has been approved.

Photo: Alamy

The restructure was set to take place last summer but was put on hold after the Covid-19 epidemic led to the decision to null and void the 2019/20 season for clubs in steps three to six of the non-league pyramid.

The FA’s Alliance and Leagues Committee proposed a new restructure should go ahead this summer as they look to achieve a ‘pure pyramid’ between the National League and step six divisions.

That means the implementation of a new step four division, two additional divisions at step five and a reduction in step six divisions from 20 to 17.

As part of the proposal, 110 clubs will be upwardly moved within the pyramid at steps four to six as the governing body look to reduce travel time and costs for clubs across the country.

The FA have also confirmed that clubs and leagues will be kept updated on the progress of the proposals as eligible clubs are invited to apply for promotion.

It is believed that the application process will officially begin next week and the FA are hoping to confirm the 2021/22 league constitutions by the week commencing Monday 17th May.