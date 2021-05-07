Stay On the Front Foot with Our Game Football

Advertorial

In last month’s feature, we outlined the difficulties that non-league footballers face when injury strikes, and as a result, why signing up with Our Game is a game-changer for this level of football.

Since our formation ten years ago, we’ve helped both clubs and players from across the non-league pyramid access a range of on-demand private healthcare services whenever they may need it, allowing them to get back onto the pitch as quickly and safely as possible.

This month, we want to highlight our Club Membership and why it is something your club should use going into the new season!

Counting Ebbsfleet United as one of his former clubs, Our Game founder Francis Duku built on this relationship to engage with them and enrol them as an early adopter of the Our Game Club Membership scheme. Having played a key role in their title-winning squad of 2001 / 02, Francis was delighted to be able to further help the club once again.,

“The access and assistance provided by Our Game to members in obtaining high quality medical diagnostic services at short notice and best market rates has been well worth the membership,” explains Ebbsfleet CEO, Damian Irvine.

With an Our Game membership, you can access discounted private scans, consultations or physio appointments at a time and location that suits you. You can also opt in for low-cost private healthcare providing cover to the sum of £50,000 a year for both on and off field surgical needs, helping you to get any issues diagnosed and treated as quickly as possible with both options enabling you to avoid potential yearlong NHS waiting lists that currently stand at almost 5 million people!!

Player injuries also have a significant impact on non-league clubs. Being without your star player for an extended period can be a worrying situation to end up in.

Signing up to join Our Game will give you the peace of mind that you deserve. We can help to alleviate any worries by taking care of your injured players with our comprehensive healthcare service, allowing you to keep your focus on the games ahead.

“Francis has looked after our player’s private medical coverage this season and it has been a tremendous comfort for us and the players knowing they have good medical support and are covered for any surgeries they require,” explains Damian.

Our Game has also launched an exciting new loyalty programme with Fortress GB, which will allow fans to directly contribute to their team’s medical resource by accumulating Our Game reward points when shopping with a wide range of major online retailers. These points can then be redeemed by the member for rewards for themselves, be donated to the club they support, or a combination of the two.

This new membership feature has been welcomed by Ebbsfleet, as Damian explains further.

“Supporters are able to join up and contribute to the club by assisting with medical services discounts and other equipment and purchases, is an added bonus.”

Fortress currently works with some incredible sporting institutions and clubs such as; Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool FC, Harlequins RFC, LA Galaxy, LA Dodgers and Dallas Cowboys, and Our Game is delighted to be able to join the family.

Clubs can access a limited time offer that will expire on June 30th worth a massive £9,000 per division! In exchange for an advertising presence on all club assets for the season, the first three clubs from each division who sign up will receive a FREE Gold Club Membership. For those who miss out, club membership is available at a pro-rata amount starting at only £3 per player per month using code NLP02 when you sign up!!!.

Anyone interested in learning more can contact us on 0208 166 5785 or email info@ourgamefootball.com.