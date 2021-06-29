AN OPEN LETTER TO ALL COUNTY FOOTBALL ASSOCIATIONS

Our Game Football would like to address some of the concerns, and offer some potential solutions, to all County FAs (and the clubs and leagues that they are responsible for) following the impact of the pandemic

It has been an unprecedented couple of years for all of us, and Our Game Football recognises the significant strain this has placed on the finances of players, clubs, leagues and County FAs across the game. We have definitely felt the strain too! We know that where possible, County FAs and league committees are doing their best in a variety of ways to aid their clubs – however, Our Game Football would like to offer a bit more during this on-going challenge and provide a totally risk-free financial boost for your member clubs.

To increase the level of your service to clubs during this difficult time, and to help offset the impact of any increased fees where applicable, Our Game Football would like to partner with all County FAs to help you provide additional benefits to all of your members.

As part of this offer, all players and clubs from step 5 downwards in your county district will be able to use our unique rewards system for FREE in the first year.

The game-changing system we have developed allows you to earn loyalty points when shopping with many major online retailers. These points can then be utilised by players / members for their own benefit, or be donated to a club of their choosing, who can use them to access a range of Our Game benefits for free and provide a welcome and potentially valuable boost to the club. This loyalty scheme allows participants to help their local club to both survive and thrive on a long-term sustainable basis, as it can enable them to purchase vital equipment or access the full range of free or discounted medical services for injured players.

We believe that clubs and players at all levels of the non-league pyramid have a need to access tailored healthcare should injury or illness strike. This is why we are proud to offer an unprecedented level of football-specific healthcare cover, which allows all members to access discounted private scans, physio appointments and consultations, at a time and place that suits them.

This offer really is a game-changer for all County FAs, as you will be helping your members to access an all-embracing service which can be used by all of your clubs and players.

You’ll also be providing a significant financial boost for all grassroots clubs, helping them to navigate the current difficult financial situation that many face as a result of the pandemic as with the rewards that are made available for free as part of this program, the clubs can hold raffles, auctions and drive engagement with their community and sponsors to generate much needed funds while also saving money on many of their essential annual costs. We believe that by offering this service, it will help to strengthen your relationships with all members.

This is an offer that we are incredibly passionate about, as you will be enabling us to help more Non-League clubs and players get access to the cover they both need and deserve.

We are also able to provide a free club membership for three clubs in each division, which is worth a total of £9,000 per division. This offer is currently operating on a strict first-come, first-served basis, and anyone interested learning more can contact us on 0208 166 5785 or at info@ourgamefootball.com.