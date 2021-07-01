National League AGM: Ethics committee and salary caps on the table

The National League will explore the introduction of an ethics/standards committee and salary caps following today’s Annual General Meeting.

There will also be two new faces on the board for the new season after Stockport County’s Richard Simkin and Chesterfield’s Martin Thacker were voted on.

Aldershot Town’s Shahid Azeem regains his position for a third term, while Barnet’s Tony Kleanthous has departed.

In an update the league said:

National League- AGM Round-Up

The National League’s Annual General Meeting has taken place today via conference call.

Southend United and Grimsby Town were welcomed into the 2021/22 season constitution, replacing promoted Sutton United and Hartlepool United to make up a 23-team National League division. The number of clubs relegated in the National League will be reduced to 3 to take the total up to 24 teams from the following season.

There has been no change to the league structure in National League North and South from the 2020/21 constitution. To accommodate an increase to 24 clubs in each division from the 2022/23 campaign, 3 clubs collectively will be relegated from Step 2 to Step 3 and replaced by 8 promoted teams.

National League clubs appointed 3 Directors following a vote taken of prior to the AGM. Richard Simkin of Stockport County and Chesterfield’s Martin Thacker MBE will join the Board for the first time, while Aldershot Town chairman Shahid Azeem regains his position for a third term. The Board wishes to place on record its thanks to departing director Anthony Kleanthous for his dedicated service over many years.

An Ordinary Resolution was voted in favour of by member clubs to introduce a Salary Cap from the 2022/23 season. A working party represented by clubs will consult with the aim of bringing a full proposal to the 2022 EGM for the membership to vote on.

A second Ordinary Resolution was also voted in favour of by member clubs for The National League to form a Standards/Ethics committee as part of the League’s governance structure. The National League will draw up terms of reference for the committee in consultation with all member clubs to be approved at a future general meeting.

The National League has continued to assess the likely impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the 2021/22 season. All clubs have been surveyed for their views on the potential implications which could arise during the course of the next campaign. The AGM attendees were informed the season will not begin without spectators or suitable grant funding. A contingency is also being discussed, should the season not be completed in its entirety. The League will be meeting with clubs to finalise these arrangements.

The League also recognise that there is still disquiet from many clubs in a number of areas and the League are committed to meet with all clubs to address these issues in the very near future.

Jack Pearce – Chairman, The National League