Buildbase Goal of the Round is back!

Everyone has seen some epic goals in their time watching football, and it’s even better when you catch them on camera. That’s why we’ve relaunched our #BuildbaseGoalOfTheRound competition on Twitter, inviting all fans of Buildbase FA Vase & FA Trophy clubs to join in and appreciate those incredible moments.

We’ve spilt the competition into round groups and for each round we’ll picked our top 3 goals from the FA Vase and our top 3 from the FA Trophy and then asked the online community to vote for their favourite.

At the end of the season, we’ll put together the winners of each round group and have one final vote for the overall season winning Goal! Both goals that won last year’s #BuildbaseGoalOfTheRound award would not have looked out of place if Harry Kane or Mohamed Salah had scored them in a Premier League match, the only difference was the number of people in the stands, and the match tickets costing a fraction of the price!

We decided to run this competition to celebrate Buildbase FA Trophy and FA Vase clubs, and to show the world that you can experience high-quality matches at a grassroots level. Non-League football hosts amazing talent that isn’t often recognised by anyone other than those who attend the matches. For the clubs, players and supporters, recognition from a sponsor like Buildbase, as well as from the public on social media is so meaningful because it represents a much wider community acknowledging the skills of their dedicated players.

We hope everyone will take part in this year’s competition and enjoy seeing some great football, and we hope to be able to dispel some of the preconceptions about the quality of non-league football and get a few more fans though the doors of their local club!

Click here to be in the know on how we’re supporting non-league football, or follow @BuildbaseUK on Twitter for the latest news and competitions.