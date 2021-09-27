Football Networking event to take place at Elland Road

Football Trade Directory host their latest networking event at Leeds United’s iconic Elland Road Stadium on Thursday 30th September, with over a 100 clubs and businesses scheduled to attend.

Football Trade Directory (FTD) have been running networking events for the football industry for over a decade, staged at clubs across the country. The events cater to all aspects of the game and clubs from all levels, with the goal to bring businesses and clubs together.

After a long delay due to the pandemic, FTD are finally hosting their Leeds event, our third this year following on from our events at the Manchester City and Gloucester Rugby.

FTD’s managing Director, John Booth explains:

‘It’s been great to get our events back underway in the past couple of months after such a long wait. This event was originally scheduled for March 2020 so it’s been a long road to get here but we’re excited to finally host our Leeds event.

Obviously Covid is still in our thoughts and, working with the team at Elland Road, we want people who come to the event to feel safe which is why we have measures in place to reduce the risk of any transmission.

Our exhibitors will be well spaced out from one another, with plenty of space for delegates to walk around and keep a safe distance.’

The event is sponsored by Future Ticketing, providers of digital box office, ticket sales, capacity management and access control system. In 2019 Future Ticketing successfully entered the Scottish Football league with premier league club St. Johnstone, Championship Club Dundee United and league club Montrose.

The event, which is free to attend, runs over lunch from 11am until 3.00 pm and delegates can come and go as they please.

There are still a few delegate spaces available by contacting office@footballtradedirectory.com.