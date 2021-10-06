Advertorial: Top 10 kits in the 21/22 season from Non League to the Premier League

With the majority of 21/22 shirts now released and the season underway, we have come up with our top 10 of 2021-22 kits from Non League to the Premier League. Check them out below and let us know which kits are your favourite.

LOCH NESS (Third)

A football club named after one of Scotland’s most famous lochs has recently unveiled its new strips. Loch Ness F.C., who have only just gone semi-professional after joining the North Caledonian League, went viral after the strips which feature a design that includes Nessie.

NORTH FERRIBY (Away)

The shirt encompasses an all new Jade Green colourway with sponsors, numbering and club badge sublimated in black and gold. The shirt is made from rPET (Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate) with a lower environmental impact. Every garment is manufactured using a piece of fabric made from the equivalent of 16 recycled plastic bottles. Incredibly, the ‘EcoKit’ fabric has a more premium feel, smoother to the touch and is slightly lighter than traditional virgin polyester.

PORT VALE (Third)

The official Port Vale 21/22 third replica shirt celebrates the club’s very special association with lifelong supporter, Robbie Williams, who influenced the kit’s design. Also featuring the Errea brand logo and the sponsor logos on the front and reverse.

SALFORD CITY (Away)

The Salford City white shirt retains principal sponsor TalkTalk’s pride logo to demonstrate our shared and ongoing support for the LGBTQ+ community, and all three shirts have the Club motto integrated into the back of the collar.

CREWE ALEXANDRIA (Third)

The attractive white shirt with red and blue diagonal streaks has earned rave reviews from supporters across social media.

The stylish third shirt will be embossed with the name of each season ticket holder from the 2020/21 and 2021/22 season as another recognition for their support during what has been a challenging time for the Football Club.

OXFORD UNITED (Third)

The Oxford United kits are forged from club partner PUMA’s ‘Disrupt the Expected’ concept for the season. The third shirt features an eye-catching design on its front which blends perfectly with new sponsors EB Charging who feature on all three kits.

HULL (Away)

The Umbro Hull City 21-22 away shirt has a blackout look. Such a stealth look has been used by many teams recently. The away jersey features a tone-on-tone front stripe with a woven black tonal crest, stylized crew neckline, embroidered diamond, bespoke back neck sign-off with ‘Tigers’ lettering, and a dropped hem with side vent detail.

LIVERPOOL (Away)

Crafted in stone, the jersey epitomises the rich history of Liverpool. A city born through graft and hard work, that is celebrated through its unique style and love of high-end fashion. A city with an unmistakable skyline comprised of three iconic buildings called the Three Graces, it’s symbolic of the local prestige, cultural importance and togetherness that comes with being a part of Liverpool FC.

LEEDS (Third)

Dressed for football domination. The bold purple colours of this 21/22 adidas Leeds United Third Jersey ensure the club’s players are always the main attraction on away pitches. The woven badge and “Leeds United” signoff below the back collar remind rivals who they’re up against. The soft, textured fabric and moisture-absorbing AEROREADY guarantee a comfortable wear.

Tottenham Hotspur (Away)

With a bold, vibrant look, the new kit puts the local community at the heart of its design, with the expressive print representing the new generation of creativity that Tottenham, as one of the most culturally diverse areas in London, is proudly home to. The dark base of the jersey acts as the perfect canvas for the progressive design, with its vibrancy accentuated by blue trim detail and a Venom Green Nike Swoosh, Club crest and sponsor logos.

