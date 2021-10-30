AERON’S DOUBLE FOR THE NOMADS

WELSH ROUND-UPBy Sam Stephenson

AERON EDWARDS was the toast of Flintshire on Friday, as his double helped Connah’s Quay Nomads to a resounding 4-0 victory over bottom club Cefn Druids in the JD Cymru Premier League.Netting both goals inside ten minutes, the tone was very much set for the rest of the match, with the Nomads keeping their foot on the gas for the full 90 minutes with Jordan Davies and Craig Curran the other scorers.It was a far tighter affair for Flint Town, who managed to claim a 2-1 win over a determined Aberystywth Town. Second-placed Town were grateful to J...