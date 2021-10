SHEFFIELD FC have announced the exit of first team boss Gavin Smith and assistant Kirk Jackson by mutual consent.The pair left with The Club 16th in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East division.First-team affairs will be taken by coach Jamie Yates in the interim as the club gather applications for the role.Sheffield said: “The Club would like to put on record our thanks to both Gavin and Kirk, both having played and managed Sheffield FC with distinction.”

...