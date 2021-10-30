Chertsey Town will aid brawl investigation

Chertsey chief: We will put this right

By David Richardson

CHAIRMAN Mark Turner says Chertsey Town will work with Bracknell Town and The FA during the investigation into a brawl which forced their match to be abandoned.

The Isthmian League South Central promotion clashed in ugly scenes on Tuesday night.

Bracknell were leading 3-0 when referee Daniel Simpson abandoned the game in the 83rd minute after a melee in which Chertsey defender Mason Welch-Turner and player-manager Kevin Maclaren were both sent off.

Maclaren has since resigned due to the impact of travelling from his family home Lan...