Chertsey Town will aid brawl investigation

Chertsey chief: We will put this right
By David Richardson
CHAIRMAN Mark Turner says Chertsey Town will work with Bracknell Town and The FA during the investigation into a brawl which forced their match to be abandoned.
The Isthmian League South Central promotion clashed in ugly scenes on Tuesday night.
Bracknell were leading 3-0 when referee Daniel Simpson abandoned the game in the 83rd minute after a melee in which Chertsey defender Mason Welch-Turner and player-manager Kevin Maclaren were both sent off.
Maclaren has since resigned due to the impact of travelling from his family home Lan...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login